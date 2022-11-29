Key to Purdue basketball's fast start? 'We’re very happy but we’re very happy with our effort'

The message has been the same before each of Purdue’s six games, whether it’s the season opener against Milwaukee or marquee matchups against Gonzaga and Duke.

And Matt Painter emphasized it again before the Boilermakers tackled the Blue Devils in Sunday’s championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore.

3-for-3 in Portland Purdue looks to parlay 'great weekend' into Big Ten, NCAA success

“I don’t think anybody who saw our first two games and thought we didn’t lay it on the line and didn’t play hard,” Painter said. “We made a lot of mistakes and sometimes all the things you need to do as a coach to prepare your team, it’s all going to come into play if that’s the way the game unfolds if you play hard and do your job and stick together.

“If you don’t play hard and lay it on the line and stick together and all those things, the schematic things, you spoke about go right out the window. That’s something we harped on. We’re not going to be perfect, but we can play as hard as we can every single possession and we can execute. That’s what we try to do.”

That’s what Purdue did.

The combination of effort, hustle and execution allowed the now fifth-ranked Boilermakers, who vaulted up the polls after the impressive weekend, to put together one of the program’s best three-game runs with wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke.

Now comes the next obstacle, and it’s somewhat bigger than what Purdue faced. Not in terms of Wednesday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge opponent since Florida State has lost six of its first seven games and is in the middle of one of the worst starts in program history but the expectation level that accompanies the recent success.

Purdue can’t become so comfortable with what it’s done that it forgets how it reached this point.

“You want to have that confidence that you can play with anybody but also with a really young team in an event like this, you never know what can happen,” said Ethan Morton, who totaled 19 assists and one turnover in the last three games. “We’re very happy but we’re very happy with our effort. Hopefully, you can continue that.”

Caleb Furst Delivers energy, production in Purdue's latest marquee wins

For the Boilermakers to truly achieve something special this season, they must hold onto the elements that paved the way for the 6-0 start. Those go beyond feeding the ball to Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer nailing timely 3-pointers, Braden Smith carving up defenses with his toughness and Caleb Furst becoming a matchup nightmare for opponents.

But Purdue was in a similar situation last season, winning a prestigious four-team tournament in Connecticut against North Carolina and Villanova and eventually landing in the No. 1 spot in the polls.

While the Boilermakers had a bevy of talent last year, the cohesion on this year’s team appears stronger and united in the early stages along with the skill Painter has recruited to the roster.

The defense is better, considering neither West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke reached the 70-point mark in the three games, and Purdue closed out each game down the stretch.

After what happened throughout last season after reaching No. 1, the Boilermakers understand the road in December, January, February and March is littered with potholes.

There will be nights when Purdue doesn’t shoot well, turns it over a bunch and runs into a hot team that makes nearly every basket. The season is long enough that it’s bound to happen multiple times but if the Boilermakers are playing with the effort and the hustle they’ve shown in the first six games, the results will be what they are.

This model, in its current form, looks sustainable going deeper into the season.

“With all of our effort and rebounding, it’s never you do it for a couple of games and it’s over,” Morton said. “The Big Ten is very different. It’s rugged and they’re going to get after it.

“We’ve seen a couple of games where we haven’t shot the ball well, but we defended. There are going to be games where teams take Zach away completely. I don’t know if you can do that completely but we’re going to have to find ways to win.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

No. 5 Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-7)

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Wednesday

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WAZY (96.5)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Key to Purdue basketball's fast start? 'We’re very happy but we’re very happy with our effort'