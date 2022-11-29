ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Joni's Boutique offers many unique, locally made items

By Sheri Trusty
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

FREMONT - Longtime businesswoman Joni Hasselbach has been bringing fun to downtown Fremont for years through her business, Pottery Perfection.

In October, she added another exciting element to the downtown experience with her new shop, Joni’s Boutique, which offers an eclectic mix of locally made and commercial gifts, home décor, clothing and food. In January, she plans to officially open a glass fusion studio in Joni’s Boutique. Some classes are already available.

On Nov. 19, the shop hosted an Open House.

Joni’s Boutique, Hasselbach said, was an unexpected outgrowth of her plans to open the glass fusion studio.

“It was a God thing,” she said. “I planned to use this front space for glass fusion parties, but I’ve always wanted to own a boutique. I had this beautiful space and doors kept opening.”

The boutique incorporates locally made products

About 75% of the boutique’s stock is American made and incorporating locally made products is important to Hasselbach. Among them are freeze dried candies from Freeze Dried Ohio, owned by Mary Franks.

“I always want to empower women. I want to bring them up with me,” Hasselbach said. “I have four teenagers that sell things here, including Becky Jahns. She’s 19 and sells Amish sugar cookies she makes from her grandmother’s award-winning recipe.”

Among the commercial products sold at Joni’s Boutique are Naked Bee skin care products and a collection of weighted, French lavender-infused stuffed animals called Warmies. The Warmies, which can be heated in a microwave, are the boutique’s number one seller.

“People have told me they are really good for people on chemotherapy and for earaches, and, because they’re weighted, people say they help babies go to sleep,” Hasselbach said.

Dog 'beer' is one of the many items

The boutique also offers baby products, Christmas décor and dog items, including dog “beer,” which is broth packaged like a can of beer.

“You can go home, kick back, and have a beer, and your dog can have one with you,” Hasselbach said. “We have toy dog purses for your pampered pooches.”

The Nov. 19 Open House drew a constant stream of customers, including Kerri Pollock of Fremont, who was visiting the shop for the first time.

“It’s so unique. There are lots of cool items,” Pollock said. “I will definitely be back.”

Hasselbach was surprised to see Anne Overmyer, former Atkinson Elementary School kindergarten teacher,

0walk through the door.

“I was her first teacher,” Overmyer said. “I think the shop is very nice. I’m really impressed. This is something Fremont needs.”

And, apparently, Joni’s is something Fremont wants.

“On our opening day, I made 88 sales and had over 100 people walk through my door,” Hasselbach said. “That’s a lot of community support.”

Joni’s Boutique is at 309 Garrison St.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Joni's Boutique offers many unique, locally made items

