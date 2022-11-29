ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jameson Steward

ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Community College System is expediting people to the workforce with its Skills for Success program. The program offers no-cost job training for multiple sectors needing skilled workers including the construction industry, which ACCS Innovation Center Director Julie Frizzell says is struggling. “We have been...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Alabama public charter school enrollment is on the rise

(The Center Square) – Charter school enrollment in Alabama is on the rise, a new report shows. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shows enrollment shifts to charter schools was slow at first in Alabama but sped up during the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

AG Steve Marshall files lawsuit against Alabama Ethics Commission policy

Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Ethics Commission, seeking to revoke a recent advisory opinion. According to the Alabama Political Reporter, this type of lawsuit, where one state agency sues another, is quite rare. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, names Commissioners John Plunk, Stan McDonald, Lynn Stuart, Ed Crowell, and executive director Tom Albritton as defendants.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms are moving eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. You can watch live severe weather coverage right in the stream at...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

State corrections captain, former lieutenant charged with bribery

An Alabama Department of Corrections captain and a former lieutenant were arrested on Monday and charged with four counts each of bribery and using an official position for personal gain, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC on Tuesday. Deaundra Johnson, a 43-year-old captain at the Childersburg Community Work Center...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

CrimeStoppers warns of more break-ins ahead of holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians have Christmas gifts at their homes following the Black Friday holiday shopping weekend. What could be the perfect present for little ones could also be a major temptation for thieves. Tony Garrett with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is expecting more break-ins before Christmas. “After Black...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Cold Case Re-Opened for Death of Lowndes County Man

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help with solving a 2021 cold case. On the night of January 18, 2021 around 9pm, 23-year-old Markeazz Umbray Holcombe was found deceased inside his 2021 White Honda Accord Crosstour from a gun shot wound. The victim and his car were found in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall, Alabama.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Assistance Available for Home Heating

If you need any help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, are now open, and the state of Alabama has millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.
ALABAMA STATE

