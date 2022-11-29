ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Biden Signs Bill Averting Strike, to Rail Unions' Dismay

Congress and the Biden administration this week used the provisions of a 96-year-old labor law to force unions representing thousands of railway workers to accept a contract that many of them view as inadequate. Invoking the Railway Labor Act, the House and Senate passed legislation giving legal force to an...
Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Trump Documents Probe: Court Halts Mar-a-Lago Special Master Review

Washington — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents...
Biden: Willing to Talk to Putin About Ending War in Ukraine

White house and washington — U.S. President Joe Biden raised the possibility Thursday of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to Moscow’s war against Ukraine but said he had yet to see any willingness on Putin’s part to halt his 10-month invasion. “I’m...
Biden's Reaction to Unrest in China, Iran, Questioned by Critics

With major street protests erupting in Iran and China in recent weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is facing questions about its response to the unrest roiling two of the most significant U.S. adversaries. To date, the administration's responses to events in both China and Iran have been mostly measured,...
Runoff Election to Decide Final Balance of Power in US Senate

Democrats control the U.S. Senate by a slim margin. But the final balance of power will be decided in the state of Georgia on December 6, when voters choose between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.
What is Seditious Conspiracy?

Washington — The conviction on Tuesday of militia leader Stewart Rhodes in connection with the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol marks the first time in more than two decades that the Justice Department has successfully used a criminal charge known as "seditious conspiracy." Rhodes, the founder...
Officials: US Remains Mired in Heightened Threat Environment

Washington — U.S. security officials see no signs that threats to the homeland are decreasing now that the country has weathered contentious elections and a politically polarizing decision by the Supreme Court on abortion. Although neither event sparked widespread violence, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that the...
US Whistleblower Snowden Gets Russian Passport, TASS Reports

MOSCOW — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported Friday. "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's...
Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
Native American News Roundup Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2022

WASHINGTON — Here is a summary of some of the top Native American-related headlines in the U.S. this week:. Administration Makes New Commitments At Tribal Nations Summit. President Joe Biden underscored an all-of-government commitment to Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians during a two-day White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington this week.
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Killed Islamic State Leader Had Previous Run-In With US

Washington — The United States was able to quickly confirm the death of the Islamic State's leader in southern Syria this past October because it had his DNA and other biometric data on file from an encounter with him from long before he took the helm of the terror group.
VOA Interview December 2: John Kirby

White house — VOA White House correspondent Paris Huang spoke with John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, on Friday about protests in China, the Chinese military, Taiwan, South Korea, and the Russian war in Ukraine. The following transcript has been edited for clarity. VOA: We’ll...

