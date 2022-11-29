Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Voice of America
Biden Signs Bill Averting Strike, to Rail Unions' Dismay
Congress and the Biden administration this week used the provisions of a 96-year-old labor law to force unions representing thousands of railway workers to accept a contract that many of them view as inadequate. Invoking the Railway Labor Act, the House and Senate passed legislation giving legal force to an...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Voice of America
Trump Documents Probe: Court Halts Mar-a-Lago Special Master Review
Washington — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents...
Voice of America
Biden: Willing to Talk to Putin About Ending War in Ukraine
White house and washington — U.S. President Joe Biden raised the possibility Thursday of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to Moscow’s war against Ukraine but said he had yet to see any willingness on Putin’s part to halt his 10-month invasion. “I’m...
Voice of America
Biden's Reaction to Unrest in China, Iran, Questioned by Critics
With major street protests erupting in Iran and China in recent weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is facing questions about its response to the unrest roiling two of the most significant U.S. adversaries. To date, the administration's responses to events in both China and Iran have been mostly measured,...
Voice of America
Runoff Election to Decide Final Balance of Power in US Senate
Democrats control the U.S. Senate by a slim margin. But the final balance of power will be decided in the state of Georgia on December 6, when voters choose between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.
Voice of America
What is Seditious Conspiracy?
Washington — The conviction on Tuesday of militia leader Stewart Rhodes in connection with the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol marks the first time in more than two decades that the Justice Department has successfully used a criminal charge known as "seditious conspiracy." Rhodes, the founder...
Voice of America
Officials: US Remains Mired in Heightened Threat Environment
Washington — U.S. security officials see no signs that threats to the homeland are decreasing now that the country has weathered contentious elections and a politically polarizing decision by the Supreme Court on abortion. Although neither event sparked widespread violence, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that the...
Voice of America
US Whistleblower Snowden Gets Russian Passport, TASS Reports
MOSCOW — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported Friday. "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's...
Voice of America
Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2022
WASHINGTON — Here is a summary of some of the top Native American-related headlines in the U.S. this week:. Administration Makes New Commitments At Tribal Nations Summit. President Joe Biden underscored an all-of-government commitment to Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians during a two-day White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington this week.
Voice of America
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Voice of America
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Voice of America
Killed Islamic State Leader Had Previous Run-In With US
Washington — The United States was able to quickly confirm the death of the Islamic State's leader in southern Syria this past October because it had his DNA and other biometric data on file from an encounter with him from long before he took the helm of the terror group.
Voice of America
VOA Interview December 2: John Kirby
White house — VOA White House correspondent Paris Huang spoke with John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, on Friday about protests in China, the Chinese military, Taiwan, South Korea, and the Russian war in Ukraine. The following transcript has been edited for clarity. VOA: We’ll...
