The Kimye divorce saga is officially over. Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reportedly finalized their divorce after nearly two years. Kardashian and Ye have reached a divorce settlement, under which they will get joint custody with "equal access" to their children, and Ye will pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support, TMZ reports. "That's just his share," TMZ notes, and he'll reportedly be responsible for 50 percent of the kids' educational and security expenses. But TMZ reports that despite agreeing to equal access, sources say Kardashian "will have the kids the lion's share of the time." Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February...

1 DAY AGO