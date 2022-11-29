It's holiday season, and if you plan on doing most of your gift shopping on Amazon, then here's a gem of a service that will assist you just as well. Amazon's own Trade-in Program is a fast and simple way to convert your old, unwanted tech into Amazon gift cards and discounts. Unless you're saving them as memorabilia -- or in hopes that something will spike in extrinsic value -- you're better off trading in those dust-collecting electronics for recycling while earning some money back in return.

17 HOURS AGO