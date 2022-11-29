Tuesday Forecast: Low humidity with plenty of sunshine

What a difference a day makes with low humidity now in place after a very muggy day on Monday.Thanks to a weak cold front that pulled through the region, the atmosphere is very stable for your Tuesday featuring plenty of sunshine. It will still be rather warm with temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon but it will feel comfortable overall. There’s no rain in the forecast tonight as temperatures dip into the mid 60s.

Moisture will return for Wednesday as southerly winds make a comeback. Expect briefly humid conditions again with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the afternoon and evening. By Thursday afternoon, another weak cold front will have moved through allowing for low humidity to return.

The tropics remain quiet. Hurricane season ends on Wednesday.