ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch

Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer

The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel

For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

John DiMaggio drops the f-bomb over ‘piece of garbage’ Kanye West

Another antisemitic comment – perhaps his worst yet – has spewed from the mouth of Kanye West aka Ye today. This time, involving Adolf Hitler. Actor John DiMaggio, the newest cast member of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, wasted no expletives in sharing his opinion on the matter.
wegotthiscovered.com

From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role

From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Cocaine Bear’ unleashes fearsome first trailer

The bonkers first trailer is here for what is sure to be next year’s zaniest action-comedy, Cocaine Bear. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film is inspired by a true event that occurred in 1985 when a black bear got his snout into some cocaine that was abandoned in the woods from a drug runner’s crashed airplane.
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer

Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell

For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
wegotthiscovered.com

Life imitates art as one of the most influential action movies ever made endures as a priceless gem

What do a seemingly unconnected and wildly different on almost every level bunch of blockbusters including Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy, The Mask of Zorro, Sahara, Fool’s Gold, Six Days, Seven Nights, Knight and Day, The Lost City, and even Aquaman all have in common? Every single one of them owes at least a small debt of gratitude to Romancing the Stone.
wegotthiscovered.com

The creator of Netflix’s biggest-ever blockbuster that nobody remembers wants nothing to do with it

On the surface, a $115 million action thriller directed by the acclaimed filmmaker behind Margin Call, that boasted a script from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Hurt Locker, and featured a star-studded ensemble cast headlined by Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam sounds like a shoo-in for success, but Triple Frontier was as close to a bomb as you can get on streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ introduces first canonically transgender character to cinematic universe

Being the seventh movie in a massive franchise is already a major milestone, but Transformers: Rise of the Beasts may have done something even more momentous. The newest trailer for the film shows it will not only introduce Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, but quite possibly the first-ever transgender character in the Transformers cinematic universe.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero

While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy