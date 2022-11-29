ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKYC

Did you see it? Reports of meteor lighting up night sky in Northeast Ohio

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?. Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio. The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports "about a fireball" that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WKYC

Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process

CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Archbishop Hoban topped by Toledo Central Catholic in OHSAA Division II state title game despite 356 yards rushing by 'Mr. Football' Lamar Sperling

CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold. It did not state how many of the pickups have been made.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio Dems bring back public health resolution to address racism

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio Senate resolution to declare racism a public health crisis is back on the table. Democratic state Sen. Hearcel Craig of Columbus introduced the legislation on Wednesday, matching an measure he pushed in the last General Assembly. "This problem requires attention from every level of...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intentional false reports about school shootings and other hoax emergency calls could be prosecuted as a felony under legislation passed by the Republican-led Ohio House on Wednesday. The bill would create a felony offense for "swatting," which is when someone knowingly reports a false emergency that...
OHIO STATE

