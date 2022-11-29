Read full article on original website
Temperature roller coaster ride: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 2, 2022
Temps will top 50 degrees once again, but not for long. 3News' Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for December 2, 2022.
Cold start to December before temps rebound again: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for Thursday, December 1, 2022
We have cold temps again today. Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Tracking big temperature changes: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for November 30, 2022
We have very windy conditions and colder air. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — With strong winds making their way through the region on Wednesday, the conditions have left hoards of Northeast Ohio residents in the dark. As of 4:15 p.m., FirstEnergy reports roughly 7,000 people in the area are currently without power. Most of those outages are concentrated in Geauga County (4,525)
Did you see it? Reports of meteor lighting up night sky in Northeast Ohio
EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?. Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio. The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports “about a fireball” that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process
CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for November 29, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $305 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.
Live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy, 43, arrested for murder of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in a backyard in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police have confirmed that live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy was arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried...
Archbishop Hoban topped by Toledo Central Catholic in OHSAA Division II state title game despite 356 yards rushing by 'Mr. Football' Lamar Sperling
CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Ohio bribery case: Explosive Justice Department documents show Larry Householder's involvement in pay-to-play for sports betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Explosive new details from the United States Department of Justice suggest former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder was heavily involved in a pay-to-play scandal to try to bring sports betting to Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks
LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold. It did not state how many of the pickups have been made.
Ohio Dems bring back public health resolution to address racism
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio Senate resolution to declare racism a public health crisis is back on the table. Democratic state Sen. Hearcel Craig of Columbus introduced the legislation on Wednesday, matching an measure he pushed in the last General Assembly. “This problem requires attention from every level of...
Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intentional false reports about school shootings and other hoax emergency calls could be prosecuted as a felony under legislation passed by the Republican-led Ohio House on Wednesday. The bill would create a felony offense for “swatting,” which is when someone knowingly reports a false emergency that...
