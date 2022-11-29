Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Ukraine War Role, but Says It's Open to Potential Talks
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and NATO of playing a direct and dangerous role in the Ukraine war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow which it could not ignore. Russia's top diplomat, speaking on Thursday during his annual news...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Sacks Engineer Accused of Collaborating at Occupied Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine sacked a top engineer at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Russian forces, and urged other Ukrainian staff at the plant to remain loyal to Kyiv. The head of state nuclear energy firm Energoatom made the appeal a day after...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
US News and World Report
Russia Says 'Dangerous' Price Cap Won't Curb Demand for Its Oil
(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed on Friday to...
US News and World Report
Russia Awaiting Response on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Zone, Talks Ongoing - RIA
(Reuters) - Russia has outlined its position on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is now awaiting a response, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Friday citing the head of state-run nuclear energy agency Rosatom. "Our representative at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Recovers Guns, Cash From Properties of Pro-Kremlin Politician
KYIV (Reuters) - Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it said...
US News and World Report
Syria Resisting Russia's Efforts to Broker Turkey Summit, Sources Say
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. However two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and...
US News and World Report
Russia Condemns German Parliament for Declaring Ukraine Soviet-Era Famine a Genocide
(Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday the German parliament's move to recognise the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as a Soviet-imposed genocide was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past. In a decision welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German lawmakers passed a resolution on...
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions.
Motley Fool
US Disputes Trade as Mexico Plans to Ban Genetically Modified Corn
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
US News and World Report
Explainer-India G20 Presidency 2023: What Does It Mean and What Can We Expect
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast Asian...
US News and World Report
Malaysia PM Anwar to Helm Finance Ministry
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he would also serve as the country's finance minister, retaking a cabinet role he first held 30 years ago. He named Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof - two coalition partners - as co-deputy prime...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Repays $1 Billion International Bond -Central Bank Spokesman
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan repaid a $1 billion international bond, the central bank spokesman said on Friday, amidst growing uncertainty about the country's ability to meet external financing obligations. The South Asian nation's economy has been beset by multiple crises, including the fallout of devastating floods that killed 1,700 people,...
US News and World Report
U.S. and Asian Allies Impose New Sanctions on North Korea After ICBM Test
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea, and Japan have imposed sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programs after Pyongyang's latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named the individuals as Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Remains Ready to Meet With Russia Over Nuclear Treaty Talks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains ready to meet Russia for talks over a nuclear treaty despite Moscow having accused Washington of toxic anti-Russian behavior that it cited to pull out of the negotiations earlier this week, the State Department said. Russia withdrew from the New START nuclear treaty...
BBC
Nexperia Newport national security sale 'could take years'
The sale of Nexperia's site in Newport could take "years" according to Wales' first minister. The Chinese-owned company was ordered by UK ministers to sell its 86% stake in the Newport site, due to national security concerns. Mark Drakeford said it would be for the UK government to provide any...
CNBC
Assessing China: What political unrest means for ETF investors
Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
