FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cincinnatirefined.com
Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's
Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt – Moerlein Lager House. Thursday-Sunday every weekend until the end of...
cincinnatizoo.org
Ride the New Electric Train!
New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage
Korean BBQ, the potato chip of your dreams, a delicious piece of cake, a New York–style slice, and a spectacular mocktail. The post Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
cincinnatirefined.com
The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic
In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
linknky.com
Alexandria looking to bring a sit-down restaurant to city next year
Alexandria’s new year plans include having their new city administrator David Plummer act as their restaurant consultant. In a Business Retention and Development committee meeting on Dec. 1, the city said they would like Plummer to investigate obtaining a sit-down restaurant for Alexandria. Though the committee did not mention...
Times Gazette
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Recycling Center to Host Holiday Giveaway
The event will take place Saturday, December 3. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Recycling Center is getting into the giving spirit. Their “Holiday and More Giveaway” takes place Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All items available are free with no exchange necessary....
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
wnewsj.com
40th-annual Homespun Christmas this weekend
WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this weekend for the 40th-annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show. There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and much more. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, come see more than 40 vendors under one...
linknky.com
Local man shows off private collection of antique vehicles for a good cause
One man is ready to show off his private car and truck collection of over 220 vintage and antique vehicles after 30 years. With tours open to the public every Friday and Saturday, you can see a collection of automobiles ranging from the early 1900s to a 1980s DeLorean. “He...
Fox 19
What to do with broken, unused Christmas lights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are getting your Christmas decorations out and some of your lights aren’t working, don’t be so quick to toss them in the trash. Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
dayton.com
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend
Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
‘Puppypalooza’ to be hosted at new adoption center over the weekend; Adoption fees drop $100
CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, Cincinnati Animal CARE will reduce adoption fees for puppies at the new Pet Adoption Center, according to a spokesperson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE (CAC) is hosting ‘Puppypalooza’ on Dec. 3rd through Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
WLWT 5
'It's very violating': Thieves break into multiple businesses in OTR
CINCINNATI — Some small business owners in Over-the-Rhine are on edge after a series of night-time break-ins that has hit nearly a half-dozen shops, including one that has been targeted multiple times. “It's very violating to feel that someone has been in your space not just once, but repeatedly...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Cincinnati
When you’re in Cincinnati for New Year’s Eve, you know you’re in for a good time. The nightlife in this city is already full of excitement year-round, but when NYE comes along, it gets even better. Cincinnati NYE parties are like no other, and if you’ve never experienced one before, then you need to make plans to do so ASAP.
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
WKRC
Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
spectrumnews1.com
Live racing fans return to Turfway Park for first time in years
FLORENCE, Ky. — Wednesday night was big for Turfway Park Racing and Gaming. It was the first time in years fans were welcomed back for live racing. “This is the very first time since March of 2020 that the iconic Turfway Park has welcomed live racing fans,” said Michael Taylor, president of Turfway Park and Newport Racing and Gaming.
