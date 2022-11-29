ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: The return of Ja'Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins & Deshaun Watson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSl7L_0jQsb7TJ00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens spent most of this podcast avoiding talking about what is available on the fantasy football waiver wire heading into week 13 because it is….disgusting.

Instead, Andy takes a Josh Jacobs-related victory lap before the guys discuss a ton of news, including major injuries for Darnell Mooney and Tristan Wirfs, and the return of Ja’Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins and Deshaun Watson to their respective teams.

The guys also break down the exciting Sunday night game that saw Aaron Rodgers leave with an injury while the Philadelphia Eagles topped the Green Bay Packers.

Finally, the guys get into their favorite options from the waiver wire, some of which are reliant on injuries that we don’t yet know the severity of, before telling you who to drop and giving an update on Matt’s mom’s fantasy football league.

02:15 Andy’s Josh Jacobs victory lap

10:30 NEWS / Bears WR Darnell Mooney undergoes season-ending surgery

14:55 NEWS / Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase expected to play in week 13

17:45 NEWS / Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs to miss 3-4 weeks

20:15 NEWS / Jags RB Travis Etienne was cleared to return in week 12 (?)

26:10 NEWS / Browns QB Deshaun Watson officially reinstated

31:45 NEWS / Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice

33:05 Eagles 40, Packers 33

44:30 Waiver Wire Pickups / Running Backs

50:10 Waiver Wire Pickups / Wide Receivers

57:40 Waiver Wire Pickups / Quarterbacks

60:60 Waiver Wire Pickups / Tight Ends

61:45 Drops

65:25 Hold on loosely

69:45 NEWS / RB Melvin Gordon expected to sign with KC

70:30 Treviso Babes update

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return

The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Aaron Rodgers on possibility of Packers QB switch: 'I'll approach that with an open mind'

The Green Bay Packers' season looks beyond saving, and that's created a change in incentives for the would-be contender. Currently sitting at 4-8 after a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers are suddenly in the position of considering whether or not to bench star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and give his back-up, former first-round pick Jordan Love, the opportunity to start the season's remaining games.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy