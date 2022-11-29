Cats can contract worms at any point in their lives. Unfortunately, finding out your cat has worms can be unpleasant because it likely means you physically see them in your cat’s droppings. Seeing worms in your cat’s stool can be scary, but there are various ways to safely and effectively treat worms in cats. Additionally, pet parents can choose to prevent worms in cats. This article will discuss everything you need to know about worms in cat poop, including the common types of worms and treatment.

