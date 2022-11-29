Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
petpress.net
17 Dogs That Are Good With Cats And Get Along as Companions
Dogs that are good with cats make great pets. They are less likely to scare the cat, and they can be a source of amusement for both animals. In addition, they are typically calmer and more docile than dogs that are not good with cats, which can be an important attribute if you have a feline friend in your home.
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
How Do Pets In Your Bed Affect Your Sleep?
A large number of people in America sleep with their pets in their beds. Sometimes, they feel like they are a part of the family and deserve a spot on the bed. Other times, they simply cannot get their pets to get out of their bed.
dailypaws.com
The 5 Different Types of Pit Bull Dog Breeds—and Why They Can Make Great Pets
Are you considering getting a pit bull? If so, you should know that there are many types of pit bull dogs. The word "pit bull" is a catch-all term for breeds that trace their lineage back to the crossing of bulldogs with terriers. People also apply the term to mutts who have one of these "pit bull" breeds in their mix.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Cat throwing up food after eating: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
If you’ve ever wondered why your cat is throwing up food after eating, you definitely aren’t alone. Cats are secretive animals that often try to hide any signs of illness, but vomiting after eating is definitely one to watch. While some causes aren’t a concern, others are –...
Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats
North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
thewildest.com
10 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
If you’re reading this article, you’re probably already a next-level new cat or dog parent. You’ve crossed all the standard stuff off your list, like researching vets and shopping for essential pet supplies. Now you’re just Googling around to see if there’s anything you’ve missed. An overachieving pet parent — we love it!
Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents
December means eating, drinking and being merry with friends and family. But nothing can spoil holiday cheer like an emergency visit to the vet. These tips can help prevent a holiday disaster for both you and your pup. Keep People Food Away from Pups Decorations Hosting A Small Get-Together? Holiday Travel Plan in Advance About […] The post Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
cohaitungchi.com
Dog Diabetes Symptoms and Diabetic Signs What to Watch For
A diabetic canine will present early indicators diabetes, that being unsteady, ingesting loads of water and probably torpid. Similar to when a human is experiencing diabetic signs, canine and different animals accomplish that as effectively. We’re going to delve in a bit on what to search for and what you are able to do to assist your diabetic canine.
cohaitungchi.com
Dog Vomiting – Causes & Treatment
In case your canine is regurgitating the meals, something they carry up will seem undigested and could also be formed like a tube (the form of the oesophagus). It additionally tends to reappear pretty shortly after the meal. This isn't as severe as vomiting. Why is your canine vomiting? Attainable...
thehappypuppysite.com
Are Hostas Poisonous to Dogs?
Are hostas poisonous to dogs? When I was looking to fill some of the shady parts of my garden, I kept seeing recommendations to use hostas. These plants are a favorite for gardeners and homeowners alike to bring a flash of color to a shady spot. But, as all dog owners know, it’s vital to check if plants are safe for our pets before bringing them into our homes. Hostas are, unfortunately, bad for our dogs. Although they aren’t usually fatal when eaten, they can cause gastrointestinal upset and more serious issues for smaller dogs, or dogs who have eaten a lot of these plants. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at the issues these plants and their flowers present to our pets and what you must do if your dog has eaten some.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
cohaitungchi.com
My Dog Won't Eat: Feeding Picky Eaters
I’ve had canines all my life, and so they have all been nice eaters. I now have a canine with the other challenge. He’s a really fussy eater, and he’ll typically simply refuse to eat his meal. What can I do?. As a result of canine meals...
pawesome.net
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
cohaitungchi.com
How to soothe your dog’s belly rash
Dogs get belly rashes for a whole host of reasons. Without pinpointing the exact cause, treatment can be ineffective and leave your pup still scratching and chewing, so it’s essential to find the trigger. When your vet examines your dog, they’ll be searching to see if one of the following causes is the culprit for their belly rash:
cohaitungchi.com
Focus on Diabetes Mellitus and Seizures
In every situation of Right this moment’s Veterinary Observe, Pet Well being by the Numbers correlates particular article matters with statistics supplied by Banfield Pet Hospital (banfield.com). These statistical information are extracted from the medical data of almost 2.2 million canines and 460,00Zero cats introduced to greater than 800 Banfield Pet Hospitals in 2012 (seizure information) and virtually 2.Three million canines and 470,00 cats introduced to greater than 850 Banfield Pet Hospitals in 2013 (diabetes information).
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
