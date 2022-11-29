ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Comments / 20

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

People should be allowed to build on any property they own. It’s up to the individual to weigh the risk - it’s not up to the government to determine how or where to build. But the consequences of that build also lie solely upon the owner.

Reply(10)
6
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Vacation Rental Proposal | Sweeping Changes, $10K Fines

Visitors have asked us multiple times to follow up on what may be right around the corner on Hawaii Island. New vacation rental rules being put forward were just unveiled. These would affect more than 150k rental units there, beginning in 2023. There is also a range of new fees...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HuffPost

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React

HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

NYTimes Is Wrong: This Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel

According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
HAWAII STATE
959theriver.com

Volcano’s Erupting. Just Not Here!

PAHOA, HI - MAY 5: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava errupts from a new fissure from Luana Street after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 5, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The governor of Hawaii has declared a local state of emergency near the Mount Kilauea volcano after it erupted following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents. (Photo by U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route

The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Bail maintained for Puna man accused of stealing rental car and habitual property crimes

A Hilo District Court judge maintained bail on a Puna man accused of stealing a rental car and various other offenses. Twenty-eight-year-old Cyrus Kapeli-Spencer appeared in court Thursday on charges stem a series of crimes that occurred between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28. Along with the theft of a Ford Edge rental car, Kapeli-Spencer is accuse of unauthorized entry into a Volvo, habitual property crime and traffic offenses.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man faces charges after reportedly stealing rental car from East Hawai‘i hotel

A Hilo man is facing various charges after reportedly stealing a rental vehicle that left a visiting family from Japan without transportation. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after it was a reported a family’s rental vehicle was stolen while they were checking into their hotel on Banyan Drive. Hawai‘i police responded to the scene and determined the victims pulled up fronting the hotel and began unloading their luggage, when they were approached by a male who told them he would park their vehicle.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy