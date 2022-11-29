Read full article on original website
thebiochronicle.com
What to Do When Your Dog Is in Pain
Dogs are often known as the most intelligent species on earth, but even they can be injured or sick. Whether it’s a minor scrape from chasing a ball too hard or an illness requiring medical attention, you need to be prepared if your dog is in pain. You will...
cohaitungchi.com
My Dog’s Eye is Swollen, What Do I Do?
It’s always hard to watch your dog appear to be in pain, and eye infections are some of the worst. Itchy, red, swollen eyes that are watering will just absolutely break your heart. Before getting into what could be wrong and how these issues are treated, you need to know that the first step when dealing with swollen, red eyes is to call your veterinarian and schedule to bring your dog in. Eye infections should be treated as an emergency because there are several reasons for the swelling, and some of these causes can lead to vision loss.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Medical News Today
Can a person take daily ibuprofen to treat arthritis?
Alongside some other NSAIDs, ibuprofen is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a stand-alone arthritis treatment. Generally, healthcare professionals do not recommend taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers for more than a. Arthritis does not always cause constant joint pain. During an arthritis flare-up, arthritic pain can suddenly...
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
A woman's stroke symptoms were mistaken for an ear infection when she went to the ER with dizziness and tingling
Danielle Lance, 34, had a stroke in January 2022 after fighting a double ear infection. Doctors thought her dizziness was caused by the ear infection — until her right side went numb. Loss of balance, facial drooping, and arm numbness may signal a possible stroke. Danielle Lance, a paramedic...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Upworthy
Loyal pup waits at the beach every day for his owner who died at sea years ago
We've heard a million stories about the incredible bond between a dog and its human, and every time these tales leave us marveling over the immeasurable love and commitment in such relationships. A Twitter user recently called the internet's attention to one such bond after coming across a dog waiting on the shores of a Peruvian beach, waiting for his fisherman owner to return. The reason behind his waiting turning out to be equally wholesome and heartbreaking, reports The Daily Mail.
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
cohaitungchi.com
How Do Naturopathic Doctors Treat Hypothyroidism?
Of the 20 million Americans who have thyroid disease, most have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. More common in women than men, hypothyroidism can have a number of genetic, nutritional, and immune-related underlying causes and contributing...
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
cohaitungchi.com
My Dog Is A Picky Eater And Won’t Eat…What Do I Do?
This post may contain affiliate links. We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. Your dog refuses to eat even though you feed him a great quality kibble. You don’t know why because your other dog is a ravenous eater who scarfs the same food down at each meal.
Medical News Today
What does arthritis in the foot feel like?
The foot and ankle provide a variety of important functions needed for movement. When a person has arthritis in the foot, it can involve one or more joints and affect mobility. Arthritis in the feet can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and, in some cases, joint deformity. Arthritis of the feet...
Rare Birth Defect Gives Rescue Dog Permanently Shocked Expression
One TikTok commenter described Belle as "perfection," while another declared: "I would give my life for her."
Healthline
Pinworms and Eczema: Is There a Connection?
While you can have both pinworms and eczema, so far, there’s no evidence that pinworms actually cause eczema. A pinworm infection is never fun, but can it cause eczema? Pinworms do lead to intense itchiness but to date,. have found no connection to eczema. Read on to learn more...
Clip of Cat Becoming Inseparable From Adopted Amputee Kitten Melts Hearts
"I'm literally crying, thank you for adopting that cute cat," one user online said.
