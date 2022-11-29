ANALYSIS: Portal/recruiting needs to supplement Miami Hurricanes roster rebuild at running back

Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius entered the transfer portal Tuesday, which was followed by a handful of Power 5 schools offering him including Nebraska. Along with an offer from the Cornhuskers, Cornelius has also received Power 5 offers from Missouri, Virginia, Washington State, West Virginia, and Kansas. He’s also received offers from Group of 5 programs in Cincinnati, Marshall, Temple, and Akron, bringing his number of total offers to 10 in his short period of time in the transfer portal.
