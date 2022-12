So where do the Buckeyes go next? It's officially wait-and-see mode until Friday night when USC and Utah kick off. Utes win? Get the CFP tickets ready. Trojans win? It's likely on to another consolation New Year's Six game. Lettermen Row is breaking down the scenarios it will take for Ohio State to crash the four-team party, as well as where the Buckeyes will be heading if they don't end up being able to compete for a national title. Let's dive in.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO