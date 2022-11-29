Good Morning CaneSport 11.29.22

Presented by LifeWallet and CanesWear

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well tonight be sure to tune into CaneSport Live at 8 p.m. as Gary Ferman will talk about the Miami Hurricanes with fans coming off the season-ending loss.

As for this a.m.? We continue our roster breakdown series with a closer look at a running back position that needs help through recruiting and the portal. So be sure to check that out.

We also have an analysis of who redshirted and which freshmen did not … can guys that were on the sidelines redshirting this season have a big impact next year?

Then we have a recruiting update with commitment Antione Jackson, who was in the recruiting section on Saturday and shares his thoughts on the Canes program’s direction.

There’s also our Canes In The NFL weekly feature tracking your stats and highlights from over the weekend.

From yesterday afternoon?

New CaneSport recruiting writer Stephen Wagner shares how Michigan QB Cade McNamara could become logical transfer portal target for Miami if Tyler Van Dyke departs. And he also had an update with Ohio State CB commit Jermaine Mathews, as Miami’s making a push there. So don’t miss that. And we also had a closer look at the upcoming Miami-Rutgers basketball game with Norchad Omier … and the team … set for a challenge.

Of course, we will always keep our Miami Hurricanes Portal Tracker updated, so you can be sure to check that out as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami Hurricanes commit Antione Jackson has a message: “If you’re scared to build a program from the ground up, then don’t come”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Nobody is calling for Marios job….Jeez! We are just asking for better results…..no need for all the threads… Posted by ghostfaceCDWright40

and excuses that defend BS. He and this staff were brought here to win. We know it takes time. That’s obvious. Most of us are just saying what Mario is saying himself. Did you see his presser. We have to do a better job. That is obvious. We have the talent to beat A lot of these teams we are losing to. Most of them I would even say.

Want to not ask them back and use the portal? Fine! We don’t care! We just want better results. That’s not asking for too much.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’re coming into win and we’re come in hungry. Everybody is in our ear about stuff, but we’re coming in ready to play.” Miami commit Antione Jackson

