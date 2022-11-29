Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
News On 6
OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City. Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This...
KOCO
Crews respond to fires, crashes overnight in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and fire crews were busy at several scenes in the Oklahoma City metro overnight. Crews responded to a fire at a home near Southeast 29th Street and Sunnylane Road early Friday morning. The flames produced so much smoke that authorities blocked off nearby roads, and neighbors were told to evacuate the area.
Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
News On 6
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
Del City residents told to evacuate after massive house fire
Some Del City residents were told to evacuate after a large house fire was fueled by the wind.
News On 6
Abandoned Building Damaged In Overnight Fire in Oklahoma City
An abandoned building is damaged after a fire broke out overnight on Friday. Crews were on the scene near southwest 25th Street and South Harvey Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest...
Norman Police Investigating Cause Of Deadly Crash; 2 Killed
The Norman Police Department is investigating into the cause of a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Norman. Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near 60th Avenue and Rock Creek Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person later died at the...
KOCO
OHP: Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2020 Toyota Yaris was traveling south on U.S. 281 near Gracemont shortly before 6 p.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 Chrysler 200.
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department investigating after car accident leaves two dead
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatality wreck that occurred on Monday. NPD says on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of 60th Ave. NW and Rock Creek Rd. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other...
3 Killed In Crash Along US-281 In Caddo County
Three people are dead following a crash in Caddo County, just north of Gracemont on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving southbound along US-281 on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and hit a car that was traveling northbound. Troopers...
Norman bridge closes for ‘serious structural concern’
The City of Norman says the 60th Avenue NE Bridge over Rock Creek – located between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road – will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday due to a serious structural concern.
Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City
One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
Fire Crews Battle NW OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. The home is located near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hefner Road. According to OKCFD, the fire has been contained and the department will be hitting hot spots. No injuries were reported.
KOCO
OHP searching for driver after pedestrian killed in collision on I-40 in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. in...
KOCO
Man dead after trailer home catches fire in rural Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a trailer home caught fire Tuesday morning in rural Payne County. Neighbors said they came outside and saw smoke billowing from the trailer. Firefighters rushed in to help but said it was already too late. "They said it was a...
KOCO
Troopers try to determine who hit, killed someone on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, troopers were trying to determine who hit and killed someone trying to cross Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City overnight. Many people walk around the area of Council Road but the deadly crash happened when someone tried to cross the interstate. "A car called in...
Highway renamed for fallen Canadian County lieutenant
A Canadian County Sheriff's deputy who died while on duty is being remembered years after her death.
News On 6
OTA: Transition To 'Plate-Pay' Along The Cimarron Turnpike Nears Completion
The transition to 'Plate-Pay' along the Cimarron Turnpike is nearly finished, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The OTA says it has finished converting the US-177 interchange in Noble County this week. They say the US-64 and Stillwater spur interchanges are the only areas left before commuters can drive cashless from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater.
Homeowner Hospitalized, Pets Killed In Early Morning House Fire
An Oklahoma City man is hospitalized after his home caught fire on Wednesday morning. Firefighters said while the man was able to make it out alive, three of his dogs were killed. Firefighters who arrived on scene found the man in his yard as his house burned. "It was just...
News On 6
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
Comments / 0