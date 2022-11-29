ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City. Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to fires, crashes overnight in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and fire crews were busy at several scenes in the Oklahoma City metro overnight. Crews responded to a fire at a home near Southeast 29th Street and Sunnylane Road early Friday morning. The flames produced so much smoke that authorities blocked off nearby roads, and neighbors were told to evacuate the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Abandoned Building Damaged In Overnight Fire in Oklahoma City

An abandoned building is damaged after a fire broke out overnight on Friday. Crews were on the scene near southwest 25th Street and South Harvey Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2020 Toyota Yaris was traveling south on U.S. 281 near Gracemont shortly before 6 p.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 Chrysler 200.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

3 Killed In Crash Along US-281 In Caddo County

Three people are dead following a crash in Caddo County, just north of Gracemont on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving southbound along US-281 on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and hit a car that was traveling northbound. Troopers...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OTA: Transition To 'Plate-Pay' Along The Cimarron Turnpike Nears Completion

The transition to 'Plate-Pay' along the Cimarron Turnpike is nearly finished, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The OTA says it has finished converting the US-177 interchange in Noble County this week. They say the US-64 and Stillwater spur interchanges are the only areas left before commuters can drive cashless from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

