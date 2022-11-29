Read full article on original website
Frozen Yogurt Shop ‘The Patio’ to Close in Coldwater, MI
2022 certainly was a tough year for small businesses in west Michigan. This year alone we've seen the closure of Rock n Roll Donuts in Battle Creek, Food Dance in Kalamazoo, and The Chicken Coop in Constantine-- to only name a few!. Unfortunately, we've got another local establishment to add...
Kalamazoo County farm shouldn’t be surprised violations leading to enforcement, township says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — One day prior to a Comstock Township farm being forced to cease commercial operations over multiple zoning issues, township officials say the farm’s owners shouldn’t be surprised by the enforcement action being taken. In a lengthy statement outlining its point of view in...
Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo
Repairs to the water infrastructure have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids
A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.
95-unit apartment and townhome development planned in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ground could be broken on a new apartment complex, to be called Kings Landing, in 2023. The tentative plan consists of three buildings, consisting of a total of 82 apartment flats and 13 townhomes. The complex is proposed for a location near the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.
lowellsfirstlook.com
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
Fox17
West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
Lunatic Driver Causes Over $75K in Damages to Golf Course Near Kalamazoo
Located in Plainwell, Michigan is where you'll find Lake Doster Golf Club which recently fell victim to a senseless act of vandalism. Plainwell is about 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo. Some lunatics on what was believed to be a 4-wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go on...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
Man returns money to Mason business owner
Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
The Iconic Moelker Orchard Closes For Good After 115 Years
Sad news for everyone who loves and has visited Moelker Orchards!. After 115 years, Moelker Orchards is closing for good. The Moelker Family announced it on their Facebook page. "Our Market and Old Bell Bakery are closing permanently as of December 23, 2022. We will be putting the farm up...
What are some rich neighborhoods in Lansing to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
I-94 interchange project in Kalamazoo delayed by several months
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A major project on I-94 in Kalamazoo is expected to take several additional months before completion. Originally expected to be finished this month, the highway interchange project’s updated timeline extends well into 2023. The $87 million project to widen I-94 and build a redesigned interchange to...
WZZM 13
Watch as Kalamazoo police attempt to wrangle escaped emus
Never a dull day! Police in Kalamazoo worked to catch six emus who had escaped and were roaming the area. They have since been returned home.
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
