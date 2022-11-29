ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

95-unit apartment and townhome development planned in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Ground could be broken on a new apartment complex, to be called Kings Landing, in 2023. The tentative plan consists of three buildings, consisting of a total of 82 apartment flats and 13 townhomes. The complex is proposed for a location near the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PORTAGE, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County

The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living

Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
ALLEGAN, MI
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Man returns money to Mason business owner

Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
MASON, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy