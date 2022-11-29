ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Alert: Rain, Strong Gust Wednesday Afternoon/Evening

By Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 7 days ago

Good Wednesday morning

We have a Weather Alert for Today as a strong cold front brings heavy rain and strong wind gusts the 2nd half of the day. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of southern New England from 1 PM Wednesday to 1 AM Thursday with strong southerly winds, gusting 45-55 mph.  Isolated wind damage and power outages are possible.

No weather issues are expected for the morning commute. Travel impacts are likely for the evening commute. Looks OK for kids at the bus stop this morning, but rain and wind are likely as students come home.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Wednesday morning’s commute looks mostly dry, with just a few sprinkles. Steadier rain arrives by afternoon and early evening along with stronger wind gusts. The heaviest rain/wind is expected between 4-9PM, coinciding with the evening commute and making for some slower travel.

WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST 7:00AM

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 1:00 PM

WEDNESDAY EVENING FORECAST 5:00PM

WIND GUST POTENTIAL WEDNESDAY PM

Winds south-southwest `15-25 mph sustained, with gusts of 40-55 mph after 3PM

Ocen, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

RAINFALL FORECAST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

A quick 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is expected with localized “minor” street flooding possible. It’s still that time of year when some storms drains get clogged with leaves, creating standing water on some low-lying roads

IMPACTS:

  • Slow travel by Wednesday afternoon and evening
  • Minor Localized Street Flooding Late afternoon/early evening
  • Isolated” Wind Damage and Power Outages (secure holiday decorations)

This weather system is fast-moving, with drier conditions returning by 9PM. Temperatures will be very mild this afternoon and evening (near 60°) but then rapidly fall into the 30s after midnight. Brisk winds, chilly air return for Thursday.

