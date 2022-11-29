the real reason most people stay homeless is that they don't want to conform to the rules the shelters put in place I lived in a shelter I was homeless for short time I wanted my family to be living in a house or apartment so did everything that I could to accomplish that you just have to sacrifice your pride and push to make things better. you cannot expect others to cater to your wishes just because you don't want to follow rules.
Homeless people are forced into homeless situations by gamut. three Chinese show up, bribe your boss, situate your only friends find congressmen and then say, "Alvina's going to be homeless!" They steal your identification, because your father's a real WWII veteran, and Congress notes he has ceded lands, owns property that W. VA gives to Zuckerman.the ceded land title says call AZ and NM Congress to head to s. America to identify their ownership of cultural wealth. By the time youre homeless, your child custody and divorce law judge is dead, and Ige signs the document to kidnap your children. The government is trying to steal. You're homeless.
Related
Sister City agreement between Honolulu and Japan city
Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims
For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food
6 individuals rescued from Queens Bath and Anini Beach
A sinkhole in Kakaako is proving a bear to fix ― and a big headache for businesses
Pele and Poliʻahu, the battle between fire and snow
Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu
November 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
Experts bring details on Mauna Loa during day 5 of eruption
Oahu residents could be ice skating before Christmas
Chinese company enters into deal to sell off Ko Olina Resort parcels in Hawaii
City hires consultant to address lead concerns and updates at Koko Head Shooting Complex
Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics
2022 Honolulu City Lights opening night festivities
One lava flow left, advancing towards Saddle Road
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
Pearl City senior care facility forced to close still open; family members seeking refund
Collision on Fort Weaver Road kills pedestrian
The impact Mauna Loa’s eruption has on air quality
‘Show Aloha Land’ is back and better than ever
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 5