No. 3: O‘ahu Restaurants’ Dine-in & Takeout Menus for Thanksgiving 2022: Part 1. We started publishing compilations of holiday takeout menus from O‘ahu restaurants in 2020, when the pandemic shuttered their dining rooms. Promoting restaurant menus was never on our agenda, but in these circumstances, when struggling restaurants—especially small eateries—had few ways of reaching people and a hungry public was searching for holiday options, we stepped into that gap and used our reach to shine the light on as many eateries as we could. Demand was ravenous: We added new menus daily as restaurants began reaching out to us; then, when posts got too big and unwieldy to download on mobile devices, we added Part 2s and even Part 3s. Now these roundups include both dine-in and takeout options, and like November’s Thanksgiving post, readers keep devouring them.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO