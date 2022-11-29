ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 5

Matthew Seaman
3d ago

the real reason most people stay homeless is that they don't want to conform to the rules the shelters put in place I lived in a shelter I was homeless for short time I wanted my family to be living in a house or apartment so did everything that I could to accomplish that you just have to sacrifice your pride and push to make things better. you cannot expect others to cater to your wishes just because you don't want to follow rules.

Reply
5
Alvina Kawaihae
3d ago

Homeless people are forced into homeless situations by gamut. three Chinese show up, bribe your boss, situate your only friends find congressmen and then say, "Alvina's going to be homeless!" They steal your identification, because your father's a real WWII veteran, and Congress notes he has ceded lands, owns property that W. VA gives to Zuckerman.the ceded land title says call AZ and NM Congress to head to s. America to identify their ownership of cultural wealth. By the time youre homeless, your child custody and divorce law judge is dead, and Ige signs the document to kidnap your children. The government is trying to steal. You're homeless.

Reply(1)
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

November 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: O‘ahu Restaurants’ Dine-in & Takeout Menus for Thanksgiving 2022: Part 1. We started publishing compilations of holiday takeout menus from O‘ahu restaurants in 2020, when the pandemic shuttered their dining rooms. Promoting restaurant menus was never on our agenda, but in these circumstances, when struggling restaurants—especially small eateries—had few ways of reaching people and a hungry public was searching for holiday options, we stepped into that gap and used our reach to shine the light on as many eateries as we could. Demand was ravenous: We added new menus daily as restaurants began reaching out to us; then, when posts got too big and unwieldy to download on mobile devices, we added Part 2s and even Part 3s. Now these roundups include both dine-in and takeout options, and like November’s Thanksgiving post, readers keep devouring them.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics

Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Show Aloha Land’ is back and better than ever

The 3rd annual holiday light show event at the Aloha Stadium is back and bigger and better than ever. Show Aloha Land starts tomorrow December 1st and runs thru the 31st with only 6 days off from December 5th-7th and 12th-14th. Besides the drive-thru, you can also walk-thru the all-inclusive event. There is food and activities including bouncy houses, trains, human snow globes, Santa’s photos, an infinity bar and real snow and bubbles for the whole family to enjoy.
WAIPAHU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy