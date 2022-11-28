Read full article on original website
Related
Car Chip Shortage To Last Into 2024
If you’ve been wondering whether or not the car chip shortage is starting to wane, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but the outlook isn’t good. At least that’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, which put out a release penned by policy advisor Kristin Dziczek in late October about the situation.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0