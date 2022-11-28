Read full article on original website
STEM Projects in Fourth Grade
Mrs. Youngs' class received new stem toys from our Donors Choose project. They get a challenge twice a week to complete like making an animal, maze, seesaw, tower, bridge, pattern, etc. They enjoy playing with the toys without realizing they are learning more about the STEM process.
3rd Grade Lights the Tree at Zions Bank
Thank you Zions Bank for inviting Taylor’s 3rd grade as guests for their annual tree lighting ceremony! Students decorated the tree with handmade ornaments and sang two Christmas songs to help ring in the holiday season! Paislie Atkin and Noah Thurman had the honor of officially lighting the tree! Thank you Zions Bank for allowing us to celebrate this tradition with you!
Update on Mrs. Jones Class
Mrs Jones class had a fantastic Thanksgiving feast right before break. We practiced all sorts of life skills and had a blast eating the fruits of our labors.
Tree Lighting Ceremony ~ 1st Grade ~ Mapleton City
Just a reminder for ALL first grade kiddos to please be to the Mapleton city Park at 5:45 tonight for the program to start at 6:00.
