Honolulu, HI

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Democrats working hard to make sure you can’t protect your keiki with your own gun. That way shooters can shoot all of you sitting ducks in the pond. It’s called “safe spaces”. Do you feel safe now?

hawaiipublicradio.org

DOT announces locations for new red light cameras

The Department of Transportation's red light safety camera pilot will install 10 cameras throughout intersections in Honolulu with a history of red light violations. Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:. Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St. (currently issuing citations) Vineyard Blvd. and Liliha St. (citations begin Dec....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

A man’s plan to convert Ala Wai Golf Course

Five million visitors stay in Waikiki every year and there are plans to convert the 145-acre Ala Wai Golf Course into a stress relieving retreat for both Kamaaina and visitors. The idea is to convert the course into the Royal Waikiki Garden. Different countries will be represented with food specific service, entertainment and authentic performing arts from all over the world. To learn more about the Royal Waikiki Garden and how you can help support the idea, visit https://www.royalwaikikigarden.com/
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Blangiardi vetoes Waikīkī noise amplification bill

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has vetoed a bill that would have limited amplified noise in Waikīkī, according to a Nov. 22 letter to the City Council. The ordinance would have restricted the use of speakers and other noise amplifiers to certain hours of the day, and require them to be farther than 30-feet from homes and hotels.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

U.S. Navy says toxic firefighting foam must stay at Red Hill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After the U.S. Navy's toxic firefighting chemical spill this week, Board of Water Supply officials are demanding the military use alternative fire suppressants while working to defuel Red Hill. But, according to fire safety experts, it's not that simple.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics

Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
HONOLULU, HI
