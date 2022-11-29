Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Democrats working hard to make sure you can’t protect your keiki with your own gun. That way shooters can shoot all of you sitting ducks in the pond. It’s called “safe spaces”. Do you feel safe now?
City hires consultant to address lead concerns and updates at Koko Head Shooting Complex
Oahu’s only public shooting range is going into its fourth month of being off-limits. The Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director, Andrew Namiki Roberts, said this limits the public’s available spaces to practice with their firearms.
KITV.com
Pearl City senior care facility forced to close still open; family members seeking refund
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu family is demanding their money back after finding out their mother's elderly care facility is still in operation even after it received a health department violation notice. In September 2022, the Department of Health ordered the immediate shut down of operations at Helen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beware of jewelry scammers. That’s the warning from Honolulu CrimeStoppers after more reports of people falling for the fake goods. Victor John Fleener, of Hawaii Island, said he was visiting a friend on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi when he was approached by a woman offering him jewelry on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed ban on concealed weapons at ‘sensitive places’ moves forward at Council
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ban on concealed weapons in “sensitive places,” like schools and parks, moved forward at the City Council on Tuesday. The council voted 6-2 to send Bill 57 to the Executive Matters Committee for further hearings. Their vote came after hearing emotional testimony from both...
Sister City agreement between Honolulu and Japan city
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the mayor of Sakai City in Japan recently signed a sister city agreement.
Experts bring details on Mauna Loa during day 5 of eruption
Lava flow continues to slowly move toward Saddle Road, officials bring a collective update as we enter fifth day of Mauna Loa eruption.
hawaiipublicradio.org
DOT announces locations for new red light cameras
The Department of Transportation's red light safety camera pilot will install 10 cameras throughout intersections in Honolulu with a history of red light violations. Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:. Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St. (currently issuing citations) Vineyard Blvd. and Liliha St. (citations begin Dec....
hawaiinewsnow.com
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gabriel Freitas walked the streets of Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown this week looking for homeless kids to offer services. Freitas spent much of his teenage years on the streets of Kakaako so he knows how to connect with the youth. He’s now the night outreach coordinator for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
Parts of road in Kailua closed due to accident
According to HPD, Keolu Drive and Nanialii Street are currently closed due to the traffic accident.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Officials confirm that 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala turned himself in to Sheriffs, Thursday evening. He was then transferred to Honolulu Police custody.
KHON2
A man’s plan to convert Ala Wai Golf Course
Five million visitors stay in Waikiki every year and there are plans to convert the 145-acre Ala Wai Golf Course into a stress relieving retreat for both Kamaaina and visitors. The idea is to convert the course into the Royal Waikiki Garden. Different countries will be represented with food specific service, entertainment and authentic performing arts from all over the world. To learn more about the Royal Waikiki Garden and how you can help support the idea, visit https://www.royalwaikikigarden.com/
2022 Honolulu City Lights opening night festivities
If you're looking for something wintery to do this weekend, you can check out the 2022 Honolulu City Lights.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Blangiardi vetoes Waikīkī noise amplification bill
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has vetoed a bill that would have limited amplified noise in Waikīkī, according to a Nov. 22 letter to the City Council. The ordinance would have restricted the use of speakers and other noise amplifiers to certain hours of the day, and require them to be farther than 30-feet from homes and hotels.
KITV.com
U.S. Navy says toxic firefighting foam must stay at Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After the U.S. Navy's toxic firefighting chemical spill this week, Board of Water Supply officials are demanding the military use alternative fire suppressants while working to defuel Red Hill. But, according to fire safety experts, it's not that simple.
Collision on Fort Weaver Road kills pedestrian
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. and a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
6 individuals rescued from Queens Bath and Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
KITV.com
Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics
Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
