Five million visitors stay in Waikiki every year and there are plans to convert the 145-acre Ala Wai Golf Course into a stress relieving retreat for both Kamaaina and visitors. The idea is to convert the course into the Royal Waikiki Garden. Different countries will be represented with food specific service, entertainment and authentic performing arts from all over the world. To learn more about the Royal Waikiki Garden and how you can help support the idea, visit https://www.royalwaikikigarden.com/

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO