‘Wealthy Russian businessman’ arrested by UK crime agency over money laundering claims
A “wealthy Russian businessman” has been arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering.The man, 58, was detained by officers from a specialist kleptocracy unit at his multi-million pound home in London, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.The agency said the man was arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury as part of a major operation on Thursday.A 35-year-old man employed at his residence was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an NCA officer after he was seen leaving the address with a bag...
Islamophobia 'relegated to Muslim issue', says Bradford author
An annual campaign challenging Islamophobia is not being taken seriously enough by wider society, a Bradford Muslim author has said. While Islamophobia Awareness Month had just marked its 10th year, Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan said it attracted limited interest beyond Muslim communities. Tackling Islamophobia was very much seen as a "Muslim issue",...
Rail strike is cancelled - at the cost of paid sick leave
When Gabe Christenson started feeling run down a few years ago, he didn't go to the doctor. Like roughly 30 million other Americans, the 45-year-old railroad worker doesn't have any paid sick leave and he didn't want to get punished for taking time off. According to Gabe, his company's attendance...
