ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Cooler for now, more rain in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A cold front came through behind the severe weather, bringing drier and cooler air to the Magnolia State. This will not be the last rain fall we see though. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions are going to remain clear and dry. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

MEMA released new damage numbers from Tuesday’s tornado outbreak

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers from this week’s tornado outbreak. Preliminary numbers show 20 homes were damaged in Lowndes County, six in Choctaw, and one in Oktibbeha Counties. At this time, MEMA knows of 47 homes across the state...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

November 29th and 30th Severe Weather Update #1

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on November 29-30, 2022. Statewide there are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and tornadoes. At this time, the National Weather...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Channel 25

Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi

Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
BASSFIELD, MS
Magnolia State Live

National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi; teams continue to review damage across state

Preliminary investigations by the officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday’s severe weather. Officials say the number of confirmed tornadoes could rise as officials continue to investigate damage reports from across the state. In Lawrence County, the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area. These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense. Here’s an active list of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Five counties report last night’s storm damage to MEMA

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Damage reports are trickling in from across Mississippi after last night’s storms. Right now, only five counties have reported damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. However, these are preliminary numbers and more are expected. Of course, Choctaw and Lowndes Counties reported damage. Reports also...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Severe weather in Mississippi: How you can prepare your home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather expected to move through Mississippi on Tuesday, the Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) is making sure that all homeowners understand all necessary weather preparation tips. Sarah Dillingham, a senior meteorologist at IBHS, said implementing a severe weather plan is a great start. “You and your families […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
FireRescue1

Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station

CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
CALEDONIA, MS
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southernthing.com

5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas

This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy