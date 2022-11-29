Read full article on original website
Cooler for now, more rain in the forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A cold front came through behind the severe weather, bringing drier and cooler air to the Magnolia State. This will not be the last rain fall we see though. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions are going to remain clear and dry. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall...
MEMA released new damage numbers from Tuesday’s tornado outbreak
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers from this week’s tornado outbreak. Preliminary numbers show 20 homes were damaged in Lowndes County, six in Choctaw, and one in Oktibbeha Counties. At this time, MEMA knows of 47 homes across the state...
Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Southeast, Destroying Homes and Causing Major Damage
On Tuesday, tornadoes ripped across the southeast, bringing destruction as severe winds, hail, and rainfall battered the area. According to reports, 11 million people suffered the effects of the weather system popped up across nine states. Per reports from the Storm Prediction Center, at least 29 tornado reports have been...
November 29th and 30th Severe Weather Update #1
PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on November 29-30, 2022. Statewide there are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and tornadoes. At this time, the National Weather...
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi; teams continue to review damage across state
Preliminary investigations by the officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday’s severe weather. Officials say the number of confirmed tornadoes could rise as officials continue to investigate damage reports from across the state. In Lawrence County, the...
NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area. These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense. Here’s an active list of...
Five counties report last night’s storm damage to MEMA
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Damage reports are trickling in from across Mississippi after last night’s storms. Right now, only five counties have reported damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. However, these are preliminary numbers and more are expected. Of course, Choctaw and Lowndes Counties reported damage. Reports also...
Severe weather in Mississippi: How you can prepare your home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather expected to move through Mississippi on Tuesday, the Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) is making sure that all homeowners understand all necessary weather preparation tips. Sarah Dillingham, a senior meteorologist at IBHS, said implementing a severe weather plan is a great start. “You and your families […]
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
Local cities, counties, towns featured in ‘Christmas at the Mansion’
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Northeast Mississippi children, artists, and adults are well represented at this year’s Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion. As soon as you walk into the foyer of the Governor’s Mansion, the Christmas greenery and the ornaments on the trees grab your attention. This...
Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station
CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas
This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Hours extended for Mississippi driver service bureaus during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) will expand hours of operations at driver service bureaus during the holiday season. The extended hours will include December 3, 10 and 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following offices: Pearl – 3851 Hwy 468 Meridian – 910 Hwy. 11 Greenwood […]
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
Mississippi Insight for Nov. 27, 2022: Mississippi’s Hospitals in Crisis
Mississippi. And more and more of our neighbors face the prospect of their communities becoming healthcare deserts. We learn more with testimony from a hearing by the state's Senate Public Health Committee.
