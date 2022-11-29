ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs

Work is already proceeding on the renovation of a former Horsham mail-order pharmacy distribution center to the Center for Diagnostic Discovery. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County a Top Performer on Statewide Assessment of Incoming Investment Data

SmartAsset's statewide assessment of investment income was used to determine Montgomery County's economic performance.Photo byiStock. A SmartAsset analysis has identified the regions across the U.S. leading the way in incoming investment. The data was filtered to the state level, indicating Montgomery County’s performance in relation to other Pa regions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Schwenksville Property Sure to See a Flurry of Sales Activity

45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville.Photo byBright MLS. New home shoppers who love skiing — or even just the great outdoors — will want to consider giving 45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, a closer look. The property is a two-minute drive (or perhaps 10 minutes cross-country) to Spring Mountain Adventures, Montgomery County’s solo ski destination.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Point-, Lansdale-Homed Merck Formalizes Purchase of Silicon Valley Biosciences Company

Merck's acquisition of Imago Biosciences is intended to further its work on bone marrow diseases.Photo byiStock. Merck — the North Jersey-centric big pharma firm with significant Montco outposts in West Point and Lansdale — has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Imago Biosciences of Redwood City, Calif., southwest of San Francisco. John George provided the details of the intended $1.35 billion transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia District: Tax Data Indicate Upper Merion Township’s Ongoing Pandemic Recovery

To ensure that King of Prussia has a regionally competitive tax structure that promotes and grows business, King of Prussia District regularly examines existing tax codes of Upper Merion Township (UMT). Further, it considers that data relative to performance results from nine of the region’s largest employment centers that compete for companies and employees.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco’s State Percentage of 2021–2022 Alcohol Purchases Exceeded Its Statistic on Residential Population

The PLCB has analyzed the state's alcohol consumption trends for the past year, drilling down into Montgomery County's imbibing habits.Photo byiStock. The 2021–2022 annual report from the Pa. Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has some surprising data trends on alcohol purchases both statewide and in Montgomery County specifically. The surprising sales purchase data was parsed by analysts at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Keep Businesses Safe With Cybersecurity Services

In today’s world of online business, security has become increasingly important. While you may think that hackers only target large corporations, the opposite is also true. As technology has evolved, it’s become evident that many small businesses are not equipped to handle cybercrime when it knocks. Ransomware is a multi-billion dollar industry, largely in part to attacks on unprotected small businesses.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy