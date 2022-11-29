Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Work is already proceeding on the renovation of a former Horsham mail-order pharmacy distribution center to the Center for Diagnostic Discovery. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Maryland Firm Acquires Lower Pottsgrove Medical Building
A private equity investor is shifting focus to healthcare buildings along the East Coast megapolis. And their next project is a Montgomery County property. Thomas Park Investment’s $75 million dollar fund targets “lower middle market” properties, writes Jeff Ward for 69 News. One of them is in Lower Pottsgrove.
Montgomery County a Top Performer on Statewide Assessment of Incoming Investment Data
SmartAsset's statewide assessment of investment income was used to determine Montgomery County's economic performance.Photo byiStock. A SmartAsset analysis has identified the regions across the U.S. leading the way in incoming investment. The data was filtered to the state level, indicating Montgomery County’s performance in relation to other Pa regions.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Schwenksville Property Sure to See a Flurry of Sales Activity
45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville.Photo byBright MLS. New home shoppers who love skiing — or even just the great outdoors — will want to consider giving 45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, a closer look. The property is a two-minute drive (or perhaps 10 minutes cross-country) to Spring Mountain Adventures, Montgomery County’s solo ski destination.
West Point-, Lansdale-Homed Merck Formalizes Purchase of Silicon Valley Biosciences Company
Merck's acquisition of Imago Biosciences is intended to further its work on bone marrow diseases.Photo byiStock. Merck — the North Jersey-centric big pharma firm with significant Montco outposts in West Point and Lansdale — has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Imago Biosciences of Redwood City, Calif., southwest of San Francisco. John George provided the details of the intended $1.35 billion transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
Blue Bell’s Accumen Named a 2022 Promising Healthcare Supply Chain Solution Company
Brent Bolton, VP/GM of Accumen, a San Diego firm with a Blue Bell presence.Photo byBrent Bolton at LinkedIn. Accumen, a leader in hospital laboratory strategic sourcing and supply chain management with an office in Blue Bell, has been named one of the top ten most promising supply chain solutions for the healthcare industry.
Moorestown Mansion Most Expensive Home Ever Listed in South Jersey
A Moorestown mansion recently hit the residential real market for a whopping $24.95 million. It is officially the most expensive home ever listed in South Jersey, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 44,000-square-foot estate is owned by married couple Dr. Calvin H. Knowlton and Dr. Orsula V....
Kintnersville Development to be Redone With the Addition of Micro Cabins, Restaurants, and Event Spaces
The developer is refurbishing a celebrated estate in Bucks County.Photo byLandmark Developers. A Bucks County property is set to be redeveloped into a custom estate for local residents and visitors of one of the area’s most beautiful towns. Emma Dooling wrote about the new development in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
King of Prussia District: Tax Data Indicate Upper Merion Township’s Ongoing Pandemic Recovery
To ensure that King of Prussia has a regionally competitive tax structure that promotes and grows business, King of Prussia District regularly examines existing tax codes of Upper Merion Township (UMT). Further, it considers that data relative to performance results from nine of the region’s largest employment centers that compete for companies and employees.
Chesco restaurant owner ordered to pay about $140,000 to employees they failed to fully compensate
According to the judgment siding with the U.S. Department of Labor, the owner of Taqueria Moroleon in Avondale failed to pay some tipped workers a cash wage and didn’t pay for training time, meeting time and overtime.
Owocow Creamery Expands Markets, Seeking to Lick Local Hunger Needs
The ice cream chain plans on expanding operations in and around the area.Photo byOwowcow. One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains, Owocow Creamery, is planning on expanding and opening new locations for its hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call.
Montco’s State Percentage of 2021–2022 Alcohol Purchases Exceeded Its Statistic on Residential Population
The PLCB has analyzed the state's alcohol consumption trends for the past year, drilling down into Montgomery County's imbibing habits.Photo byiStock. The 2021–2022 annual report from the Pa. Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has some surprising data trends on alcohol purchases both statewide and in Montgomery County specifically. The surprising sales purchase data was parsed by analysts at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Keep Businesses Safe With Cybersecurity Services
In today’s world of online business, security has become increasingly important. While you may think that hackers only target large corporations, the opposite is also true. As technology has evolved, it’s become evident that many small businesses are not equipped to handle cybercrime when it knocks. Ransomware is a multi-billion dollar industry, largely in part to attacks on unprotected small businesses.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
