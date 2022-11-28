Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WKRN
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville crash
Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured. Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville …. Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash...
WKRN
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested
Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy...
WKRN
Nashville Safe Surrender returns
It’s a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holiday season and new year for those accused of non-violent offenses. It’s a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holiday season and new year for those accused of non-violent offenses. Annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy...
WKRN
Multiple doses of NARCAN necessary as fentanyl gets stronger, Nashville clinical director warns
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger. Multiple doses of NARCAN necessary as fentanyl gets …. Charles...
WKRN
Three teens charged with aggravated robbery after South Nashville carjacking
Detectives took three teenage boys into custody — and recovered several guns — Thursday night following a carjacking in South Nashville. Three teens charged with aggravated robbery after …. Detectives took three teenage boys into custody — and recovered several guns — Thursday night following a carjacking in...
WKRN
Annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive takes place Sunday
It's almost time for the fourth annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive at the Nashville Zoo!. Annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive …. It's almost time for the fourth annual Metro Police Christmas Charities Toy Drive at the Nashville Zoo!. Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light …
WKRN
Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire
Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that. Man paralyzed in road rage shooting. Teen in custody, Clarksville police search for alleged shooter.
WKRN
Post-holiday flu surge
Cases of the flu continue to surge across Tennessee. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Flamingos brave the cold at Nashville Zoo. When you think of flamingos, a tropical...
WKRN
Funeral held for murdered store owner
Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. ‘We have got to do something’: State leader warns …. As the need for mental health services in Tennessee grows, the head of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is warning that they don’t have enough people to meet that need.
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
WKRN
Snowball Express: Fallen military heroes' families flown to Disney World
There was a big celebration for families of fallen military heroes at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Saturday morning as they headed to Florida for a special vacation. Snowball Express: Fallen military heroes’ families …. There was a big celebration for families of fallen military heroes at the Nashville...
WKRN
Boswell's Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday
On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade. Boswell’s Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday. On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade. Two of Nashville’s...
WKRN
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation. Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling …. Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump...
WKRN
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
WKRN
Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found abandoned
On Thursday afternoon, Metro police said officers found the van abandoned on Battle Ridge Lane in Nolensville. The van has been impounded and will be searched pursuant to a search warrant. It also had a California temporary tag. Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found …. On Thursday...
WKRN
A Bear, Cocaine and Knoxville History
The first trailer for the Universal Pictures film “Cocaine Bear” was released Wednesday, racking up over 12 million views in less than 24 hours on Twitter. WATE's Kristen Gallant spoke to the sheriff from the real-life case. A Bear, Cocaine and Knoxville History. The first trailer for the...
WKRN
Alleged porch pirates arrested for following FedEx truck, stealing packages off porches
Multiple people were taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly being spotted stealing packages from the porches of Antioch homes. Alleged porch pirates arrested for following FedEx …. Multiple people were taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly being spotted stealing packages from the porches of Antioch homes. Murfreesboro votes...
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
WKRN
Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on camera shooting, killing store owner
A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two teenagers entered the Hermitage gas station, standing inside for less than 20 seconds before one of them shot and killed the store owner. Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on …. A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two...
WKRN
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties. MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, …. An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in...
Comments / 0