ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Ukiah Symphony plans holiday celebration concert

UKIAH, Calif. — The Ukiah Symphony, in collaboration with the Mendocino College Choir and guest soloists, presents its Holiday Celebration Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Center Theater on the Mendocino College...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Downtown Kelseyville celebrates Christmas in the Country Dec. 2

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Kelseyville will kick off the Christmas season this Friday with the annual Christmas in the Country and Parade of Lights. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Christmas in Toyland.”. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the merchant open house. At...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Lake County Library offers craft classes in December

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Just in time for the gift giving season the Lakeport Library will present two craft classes in December. Giving handmade gifts is a wonderful way to surprise and delight friends and family during the holidays. Both classes will be presented by Amy Patton at the Lakeport...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Lake County Fair hosts Indoor Go-Kart Winter Series

LAKEPORT, Calif. — In an extraordinary move, the Lake County Fair Board directors voted to take on the Indoor Go-Kart Winter Series when no bids came in for their request for proposal. With amazing support from racing enthusiasts and the community, the indoor track, “which is better than ever,”...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Sunflower restaurant building demolished

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Another of the city of Clearlake’s historic lakeside buildings is no more. Earlier this month, Chernoh Excavating took down the Sunflower Chinese restaurant at 14525 Lakeshore Drive. The building’s owner, Roopa Shekar, did not respond to requests from Lake County News seeking comment for...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Sena: Dedicated volunteers are making a difference in Clearlake

On Nov. 3, I had the pleasure of spending the day with a group of unsung heroes cleaning up the shoreline of Borax Lake. This day was in the planning for over a year by a small group of residents that realized the drought and low lake level presented the opportunity of a lifetime to clean up the littered Borax Lake shoreline.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake City Council to consider beginning annexation proceedings

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council this week is set to consider a proposal to expand the city’s sphere of influence and pursue the first annexation since incorporation 42 years ago. The council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, for a closed session to...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Cal Fire piloting air curtain incinerator at Cobb Mountain

COBB, Calif. – Cal Fire has a fleet of 10 air curtain burners, originally deployed in the southern region of California by its tree mortality task force to address beetle kill. Now, thanks to that arsenal being made available in the northern region, the Cobb Area Council secured grant...
COBB, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, Nov. 20

Occurred on S Main. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. Occurred at Skylark Motel on N Main. NEEDED MEDICAL — TXD TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred on Armstrong. RP WAS SPEAKING WITH HER CHILD'S FATHER A FEW MINS AGO — HE SAID SOMEONE WAS BREAKING IN TO THE HOUSE AND TO CALL THE POLICE THEN DISCONNECTED. Disposition: CHECKS OK.
LAKEPORT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy