Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years

Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Family seeking justice for familiar face

Christian Chambers has been a fixture in Clarkston his entire life. A 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School, Chambers can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the past 35 years. Now,...
Give the Gift of Meat From Michigan Family Farms

Pure Pastures, an organic meat and grocery store specializing in Michigan grass-fed pastured meats with locations in Plymouth and Dearborn, has a special offer this Christmas season: Give A Gift and Get 10 Percent Off. A Pure Pastures gift certificate is the perfect gift for a loved one, and the gifters get 10 percent off purchases when they buy a gift certificate ($500 limit each) through Christmas Day. They also sell pasture-raised, grass-fed meat from family farms in Michigan and carry a full line of organic groceries, eggs, dairy, honey and more.
A letter to Oxford

As the holidays approach and we look forward to spending time with family and friends, we also feel great sadness as we reflect on the painful anniversary that forever changed the Oxford community and beyond. It’s been nearly a year, yet in many ways it seems like just yesterday. On...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Beloved Michigan Coffee Chain Getting National Attention

I don’t know about you, but when winter rolls around, it makes me want to go to a local coffee shop and have some nice, steaming-hot coffee or tea. Michigan has quite a few fantastic locally owned coffee shops. Now, one popular Michigan-based coffee chain is getting some national...
