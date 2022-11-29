Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
wcsx.com
Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years
Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
Have a Very Merry Holiday – Where to See Christmas Lights in West Michigan in 2022
Christmas will be here before we know it! How's your holiday spirit? If it could use a boost, these spectacular West Michigan holiday light displays can help!. One of my favorite holiday activities as a kids was driving around with my family to see all the Christmas lights. Sometimes we'd...
fox2detroit.com
Holiday markets, parades, Winterfest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get your Christmas shopping done, take the family to a parade, or see magnificent light displays around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Belleville Winterfest. Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Downtown Belleville. The weekend...
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
Buying liquor for the holidays? Here’s the cheapest price for all 10,200 varieties in Michigan
If you have a spare $30,000 to drop on liquor, you could buy a fifth of 1967 Glenlivet 50-year-old Winchester Collection scotch or a fifth of Highland Park 50-year-old scotch – the two most expensive bottles of liquor sold in Michigan. Or you could buy approximately 63,829 shooters of...
clarkstonnews.com
Family seeking justice for familiar face
Christian Chambers has been a fixture in Clarkston his entire life. A 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School, Chambers can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the past 35 years. Now,...
healthylivingmichigan.com
Give the Gift of Meat From Michigan Family Farms
Pure Pastures, an organic meat and grocery store specializing in Michigan grass-fed pastured meats with locations in Plymouth and Dearborn, has a special offer this Christmas season: Give A Gift and Get 10 Percent Off. A Pure Pastures gift certificate is the perfect gift for a loved one, and the gifters get 10 percent off purchases when they buy a gift certificate ($500 limit each) through Christmas Day. They also sell pasture-raised, grass-fed meat from family farms in Michigan and carry a full line of organic groceries, eggs, dairy, honey and more.
Oxford Leader
A letter to Oxford
As the holidays approach and we look forward to spending time with family and friends, we also feel great sadness as we reflect on the painful anniversary that forever changed the Oxford community and beyond. It’s been nearly a year, yet in many ways it seems like just yesterday. On...
wcsx.com
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 “Cashing Through the Snow” holiday instant tickets
94.7 WCSX has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to Big Jim’s House Dec 12th-16th for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Comstock Twp. moves to shut down family farm
A farm in Comstock Township is being forced to shut down over alleged permit and zoning violations.
DNR: Winter is the best time to check for this tree-killing invasive pest
‘Tis the season for helping Michigan keep a tree-killing invasive pest at bay. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development are encouraging people to keep an eye out this winter for signs of the hemlock woolly adelgid: a tiny, aphid-like insect that can cause significant harm to Michigan’s estimated 170 million hemlock trees.
Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary
Planet59 is the township’s first provisioning center, and it’s giving away free weed with a Toys for Tots donation
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
wcsx.com
Beloved Michigan Coffee Chain Getting National Attention
I don’t know about you, but when winter rolls around, it makes me want to go to a local coffee shop and have some nice, steaming-hot coffee or tea. Michigan has quite a few fantastic locally owned coffee shops. Now, one popular Michigan-based coffee chain is getting some national...
