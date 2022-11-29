ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters rescue 2 residents from Slavic Village house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported two residents to MetroHealth Medical Center after they were rescued from a house fire in Slavic Village Thursday morning. Cleveland firefighters responded to the home in the 5500 block of Orey Ave. around 8 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH

