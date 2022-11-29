Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
Tito Francona tossing hat into pizza business at Geraci’s Slice Shop
A pizza staple in Cleveland for over 60 years is getting a new flagship location and a Cleveland icon on its team.
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police identify suspect of damage to Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have identified the suspect in the investigation on the damage caused on the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, the Browns said. Police identified the suspect as Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal, 21. The...
Missing Lorain County man found
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
WKYC
'The wedding hanky' connects nearly 90 brides from Cleveland and beyond for over 90 years
It's something borrowed, but over and over. For over 90 years, brides all over Cleveland and beyond have passed down a special heirloom.
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the Kent area Friday as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.
Ohio ranked among states with highest rates of seasonal depression
Ohio is ranked among the top 20 states with the highest rates of seasonal depression, a new report shows.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
Why Glenville HS is closed Thursday
Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters rescue 2 residents from Slavic Village house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported two residents to MetroHealth Medical Center after they were rescued from a house fire in Slavic Village Thursday morning. Cleveland firefighters responded to the home in the 5500 block of Orey Ave. around 8 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said...
cleveland19.com
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Six puppies are waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights, and police said they need help finding who did it. Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the department on Nov. 27 to report that a large...
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
Medina’s Castle Noel featured in national spotlight as 'TODAY' show visits the Christmas attraction
MEDINA, Ohio — Northeast Ohio was back in the national spotlight Friday morning courtesy of the TODAY show as NBC paid a visit to Castle Noel in Medina. The coverage came as NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reported on the overwhelming demand for Santas across the country. “Santa has as...
Comments / 1