Fox 19
Suspect plotted Cincinnati man’s murder from inside justice center, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A co-conspirator in the slaying of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis plotted the alleged murder from behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Police found Hollis around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Beekman Street in Millvale. Hollis was shot...
Fox 19
Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
WLWT 5
2 men indicted on murder charges for fatal shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A grand jury indicted two men on Friday for a fatal shooting in October in Millvale. According to police, on Oct. 14 officers found a man suffering from gun shot wounds on the front porch of a residence on Beekman Street. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Fox 19
Bond set at $750K for Cincinnati mother charged with death of 3-year-old son
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $750,000 Friday morning for a Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son. Molly Krebs, 27, of Avondale, pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering when she appeared in court Friday. The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit...
WKRC
Florida police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
Fox 19
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
Hamilton man found guilty in nationwide foreclosure scam
A federal jury in Cincinnati has convicted two men of crimes related to a foreclosure rescue scheme that defrauded at least 780 financially distressed homeowners throughout the United States.
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
Teen charged with critically shooting and robbing mother’s boyfriend
DAYTON — A teen was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability on Tuesday. News Center 7 previously reported in April that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue. At the time, Dayton Police did not have any information about the suspect.
WLWT 5
Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods
CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
Fox 19
Juvenile won’t face charges after making false claim of shooter at Winton Woods school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against a juvenile who allegedly called 911 saying there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School. The Forest Park Police Department said the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will not seek criminal charges against the female juvenile due to her “very young age.”
Fox 19
Unsolved: Who murdered the mysterious man living on Lawnview?
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Two decades after a man was savagely beaten in a violent struggle and killed inside his own home, detectives are working every angle to try to solve the case. In July 1999, Frederick Walker’s body was found in what detectives have called a brutal and bloody...
Fox 19
Police remove guns from NKY home after suicide-by-cop response with barricaded man
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police removed more than 20 guns from a home where a man was barricaded overnight, a police spokesman confirms to FOX19 NOW. Police responded around 11 p.m. to the residence at Greenup and East 26th streets and treated it like a suicide-by-cop situation, Lt. Justin Bradbury confirms.
WKRC
CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
Fox 19
Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
Fox 19
Fox 19
NKY man pardoned by Bevin found guilty in first of three strangulation trials
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pardoned by former Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin nearly three years ago, a man was found guilty of strangulation on Wednesday. The Kenton County jury recommended a sentence of five years for Joheim Bandy. “This is definitely someone we’re afraid of,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders....
linknky.com
Newport police not releasing name of person arrested in shooting of 18-year-old
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting of an 18-year-old in Newport this October. The Newport Police Department say they made the arrest on Nov. 30 at a Covington residence without incident. The shooting occurred on Oct. 23 at 10th Street and Central Avenue, per the Newport...
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
PD: Woman finds fiancé dead in storage unit on their Clermont County property
At around 9:45 a.m. Monday police responded to a home in the 1500 block of State Route 749 in Clermont County for the report of an unresponsive man.
