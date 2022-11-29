ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Florida police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Teen charged with critically shooting and robbing mother’s boyfriend

DAYTON — A teen was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability on Tuesday. News Center 7 previously reported in April that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue. At the time, Dayton Police did not have any information about the suspect.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods

CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
FOREST PARK, OH
Fox 19

Unsolved: Who murdered the mysterious man living on Lawnview?

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Two decades after a man was savagely beaten in a violent struggle and killed inside his own home, detectives are working every angle to try to solve the case. In July 1999, Frederick Walker’s body was found in what detectives have called a brutal and bloody...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy