Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge

Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
Afroman gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.
