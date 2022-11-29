Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge
Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
YAHOO!
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
YAHOO!
Afroman gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.
YAHOO!
St. Paul man sentenced for assaulting woman in fast food drive-thru
A 45-year man who admitted to attacking a 70-year-old woman for not pulling her car forward in the drive-through of a St. Paul Burger King — the same place he stabbed a man in 2019 — was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison. Jason John Morales grabbed...
Comments / 0