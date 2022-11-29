ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Diversify Your Portfolio and Reduce Your Risk with These 3 Cryptos: Polygon (MATIC), Near Protocol (NEAR), and BudBlockz (BLUNT)

 2 days ago
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
bitcoinist.com

The Best Bitcoin Investing Strategies

Do you want to start investing in Bitcoin? Here are the best investment strategies for this electronic currency. Over the past decade, Bitcoin has become increasingly popular among today’s investors. During that time, there have been debates about this virtual asset. Others regard it as a future of money. This virtual currency is a significant investment depending on your risk tolerance, investment strategy, and ultimate financial goals. Before considering this electronic currency as an investment, you should carefully consider your objectives and determine what you desire to achieve in the long run.
Motley Fool

Is Solana a Better Buy Than Ethereum In 2023?

The crypto bear market has hurt both Solana and Ethereum. The collapse of FTX could harm Solana's credibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
u.today

Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed

It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Reiterates Bitcoin Floor Price Prediction

In an interview released on 26 November 2022, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, during an...
Motley Fool

One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

Marqeta is a fintech that's had excellent growth, but concerns about its business have the stock down significantly this year. The fintech heavily relies on one customer for revenue and is working to diversify its revenue streams. It looks to help companies create their own financial products, called embedded finance...
u.today

European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin

In a recently published blog post, Ulrich Bindseil, director general of market infrastructure and payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), and Jürgen Schaaf, advisor to the senior management of the market infrastructure and payments business area of the ECB, predict that Bitcoin is heading toward irrelevance. Bindseil and...
usethebitcoin.com

BudBlockz, Aptos, and SafePal Become Hot Topics In The Crypto Community

The crypto winter has been difficult to endure for many. But although there are plenty of reasons to be pessimistic about the future of cryptocurrency, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Aptos, SafePal, and BudBlockz are three developments that should be on your radar if you’re looking...
u.today

“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless

In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.

