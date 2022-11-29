ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments

Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery

Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pharmaceutical company expands its facility in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Company announced Wednesday morning, on Nov. 30, 2022, that they broke ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion to their Myerstown manufacturing facility. The $43.6 million expansion of the Myerstown facility will increase the size of production areas, which is expected to streamline Bayer’s...
MYERSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Real Estate Investment Firm Based in Bala Cynwyd Scoops Up Trio of Montco Properties for $24 Million

Velocity Venture Partners acquired a former bank building at 483 Main Street in Harleysville for $3.15 million.Photo byVelocity Venture Partners. Over the last four months, Bala Cynwyd-based Velocity Venture Partners has bought three properties in Montgomery County and one in Bucks County that it plans to convert into industrial or flex space, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Keep Businesses Safe With Cybersecurity Services

In today’s world of online business, security has become increasingly important. While you may think that hackers only target large corporations, the opposite is also true. As technology has evolved, it’s become evident that many small businesses are not equipped to handle cybercrime when it knocks. Ransomware is a multi-billion dollar industry, largely in part to attacks on unprotected small businesses.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout

A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Costco Employee ‘Mikey’ Smith Celebrates 10 Years

CELEBRATING 10 YEARS! – Michael “Mikey” Smith (at right), a dedicated Costco Wholesale Corp. employee in its Limerick PA store at 14 Lightcap Rd., observed his 10th anniversary as a member of its staff on Nov. 16 (2022; Wednesday), store Merchandise Manager Michael Cooper reports. “I couldn’t have done without my Costco family,” Smith said, when asked about his longevity. Those family members (at top and below), his colleagues at Costco, held a luncheon party in his honor Nov. 15. The seemingly ever-smiling Smith said he hopes to be with the company much longer.
LIMERICK, PA
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
MEDIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy