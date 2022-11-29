Read full article on original website
Alabama tornado count stands at 12 after this week’s storms
Twelve tornadoes struck Alabama during a round of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service was wrapping up storm surveys on Friday and have now confirmed 12 tornadoes, one of which killed two people in Montgomery County. The latest addition to the list was an EF-1 tornado...
Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather
The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
An Alabama community seems to have been 'wiped off the map' by extreme storms and tornadoes, a local emergency official said
Severe weather ripped through parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Texas-based Giovannie and the Hired Guns ready to take Alabama by storm
When Texas-based band Giovannie and the Hired Guns take the stage in Alabama Thursday night, they’ll be doing it with a large amount of accolades and accomplishments earned throughout this year behind them. Among those accomplishments is getting their first number one song on the Billboard charts, as well...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
wdhn.com
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree lighting set for tonight
Gov. Kay Ivey will light the Capitol Christmas tree during a ceremony that begins at 5:30 p.m. today. The tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar that was donated by the Allen family of the Fitzpatrick community in Bullock County. The Alabama Department of Transportation delivered the tree to the...
West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates
BMX issues Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: <.75 IN] for Marengo [AL] till 1:45 AM CST. BMX continues Tornado Warning [tornado: OBSERVED, hail: <.75 IN] for Walker [AL] till 1:00 AM CST. BMX issues Flood Advisory for Fayette, Lamar, Marion [AL] till Nov 30, 3:15 AM CST. BMX issues...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Civil rights icon Fred Gray will work ‘until justice rolls down like water’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
ACCEL Academy (Mobile): One hour delay Wednesday. Birmingham City Schools: Arrington Elementary School closed due to power outage. Breakthrough Charter School: One hour delay Wednesday. Chambers County Schools: Two hour delay Wednesday. Chickasaw City Schools: School starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Greene County Schools: All schools closed Wednesday. Hale County...
WSFA
Here’s what weather to expect in December in Alabama
A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday. Latest on your Friday forecast. Plus, updated look at Futureview as we track weekend rain chances. Climate Predication Center's December weather outlook for Alabama. Updated: 18 hours ago.
