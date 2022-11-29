ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama tornado count stands at 12 after this week’s storms

Twelve tornadoes struck Alabama during a round of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service was wrapping up storm surveys on Friday and have now confirmed 12 tornadoes, one of which killed two people in Montgomery County. The latest addition to the list was an EF-1 tornado...
AL.com

Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather

The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
WKRG News 5

Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
Catfish 100.1

The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
wdhn.com

Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
AL.com

Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree lighting set for tonight

Gov. Kay Ivey will light the Capitol Christmas tree during a ceremony that begins at 5:30 p.m. today. The tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar that was donated by the Allen family of the Fitzpatrick community in Bullock County. The Alabama Department of Transportation delivered the tree to the...
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
WSFA

Here’s what weather to expect in December in Alabama

A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday. Latest on your Friday forecast. Plus, updated look at Futureview as we track weekend rain chances. Climate Predication Center's December weather outlook for Alabama. Updated: 18 hours ago.
