City Presents Alternatives At Second Water Source Open House

(KFOR NEWS December 2, 2022) City officials Thursday discussed alternatives for Lincoln’s second water source at an open house hosted by the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU). The “Water 2.0, Securing Lincoln’s Second Source” public event took place at North Star High School.
Two-Alarm Blaze Early Friday at Central Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Noodles and Company at 50th and “O” will be closed the rest of Friday, following a two-alarm fire in the kitchen area. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called just after 6am Friday to the scene, where a passerby saw smoke and flames. The fire was confined to the stove area and some plastic bowls were left nearby. It’s possible either the bowls toppled over near a pilot source and caught fire or radiant heat ignited them.
SCC Lab Students Second In National Competition

Lincoln, NE (Nov. 30, 2022) – Southeast Community College’s Medical Laboratory Technology students placed second in the National Super Cell Bowl, and first in the Midwest region. The event tests the scientific knowledge of students with team competitions that enhance their knowledge of blood cells as they try to identify 30 different blood cells in under one minute.
LFR Handles Three-Alarm Apartment Fire Thursday In Southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 1)–A three-alarm fire broke out late Thursday morning at the Ruskin Place apartments near Warlick Boulevard and Old Cheney Road in southwest Lincoln, sending at least one person to the hospital. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist told KFOR News at the scene in the...
Crack, Marijuana Found In SW Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec.2)–The Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at Highway 77 and West Van Dorn leads to an arrest of a 34-year-old man from Illinois. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says investigators smelled marijuana in the vehicle and a probable cause search led to...
Details Of Joseph Incident & Arrest Emerging

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers...
Lincoln Police Arrest Former Interim Husker Football Coach

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 30)–Lincoln Police arrested former Nebraska assistant and interim head football coach Mickey Joseph early Wednesday afternoon, following a reported domestic disturbance at a south Lincoln home. According to LPD in a news release to KFOR News, officers were called to a home in the area of...
MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 7 Creighton Falls Short Late At No. 2 Texas

AUSTIN, TX–(CU Athletics Dec. 1)–No. 2 Texas used a 10-0 run midway through the second half to earn a 72-67 win over No. 7 Creighton in the Big 12 – BIG EAST Battle on Thursday at a sold out Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Despite starting the night 1-for-22 from three-point range, CU still gave the unbeaten Longhorns their toughest test to date thanks to a late barrage of three-pointers in the closing minutes.
