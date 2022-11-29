Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
State Board of Elections Looking Into Alan Branson’s Complaint
Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, current Commissioner Kay Cashion and some Pleasant Garden residents known as the “Pleasant Guardians” are waiting to find out what – if anything – comes next after state election officials conclude an investigation of a complaint Branson filed after he lost in the November election.
North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals
(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
carolinaconnection.org
To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh
Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
WRAL
Hillsborough Planning Board member accused of abandoned remodeling projects
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months.
wraltechwire.com
VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County
VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
CarMax settles with NC, other states over disclosing open safety recalls
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CarMax has settled with North Carolina and other states to require the used vehicle retailer to disclose open recalls on autos before people buy them, Attorney General Josh Stein said. The AG announced the settlement Thursday, with the company paying $1 million to 36 states. North Carolina’s share is $30,086.29. “Families […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Board split on ordinances to remove homeless from county property
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 last week in favor of two new ordinances designed to remove homeless individuals from parking or camping on county-owned property. Because the vote did not pass unanimously, County Attorney Rick Moorefield said the proposed ordinances require a second reading. The second reading, which could happen at the Dec. 5 meeting, also must pass on a majority vote.
Fact check: Have Triangle rent prices really gone up 50% in the past year?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters are probably paying more for their current apartment than they did the last time they signed a lease. But how much more? And should that be a political issue? Congressman-elect Wiley Nickel made a strong claim in a recent interview with CBS 17 News about how quickly and how drastically […]
'I trusted him:' Former Hillsborough Planning Board member under investigation
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor that WRAL's 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. A homeowner hired the contractor, who was also a Hillsborough Planning Board member, to renovate her kitchen. "I...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
'I have no problem with it': Airbnb to allow apartment renters in Raleigh, Durham to host their unit
In a perhaps-it-was-bound-to-happen move, travel site Airbnb is now entering into the apartment rental sector.
VinFast, which is building huge plant in Chatham County, ships first vehicles to US
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer that’s chosen Chatham County for a new vehicle plant, has shipped its first 999 vehicles to the U.S. “The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical...
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
Chronicle
Toxic chemicals found in groundwater near Durham’s future drinking water supply
A recent report commissioned by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) detected a variety of toxic chemicals within the groundwater near Teer Quarry, a storage site for Durham’s water supply. The chemicals, which include likely carcinogen 1,4-Dioxane, among others, are making their way towards the pit, according to the report.
cbs17
New rideshare company launching in Raleigh promises to be a ‘game-changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve taken a rideshare service home after a concert or a sports game, you’re probably all-too-familiar with prices surging. A new rideshare company is trying to change that. ‘Wridz’ is launching in Downtown Raleigh on Thursday night. The company promises cheaper...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday
If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
carolinajournal.com
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
Comments / 0