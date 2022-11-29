ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

rhinotimes.com

State Board of Elections Looking Into Alan Branson’s Complaint

Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, current Commissioner Kay Cashion and some Pleasant Garden residents known as the “Pleasant Guardians” are waiting to find out what – if anything – comes next after state election officials conclude an investigation of a complaint Branson filed after he lost in the November election.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals

(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
MORRISVILLE, NC
carolinaconnection.org

To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh

Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County

VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CarMax settles with NC, other states over disclosing open safety recalls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CarMax has settled with North Carolina and other states to require the used vehicle retailer to disclose open recalls on autos before people buy them, Attorney General Josh Stein said. The AG announced the settlement Thursday, with the company paying $1 million to 36 states. North Carolina’s share is $30,086.29. “Families […]
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Board split on ordinances to remove homeless from county property

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 last week in favor of two new ordinances designed to remove homeless individuals from parking or camping on county-owned property. Because the vote did not pass unanimously, County Attorney Rick Moorefield said the proposed ordinances require a second reading. The second reading, which could happen at the Dec. 5 meeting, also must pass on a majority vote.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan

“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

Toxic chemicals found in groundwater near Durham’s future drinking water supply

A recent report commissioned by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) detected a variety of toxic chemicals within the groundwater near Teer Quarry, a storage site for Durham’s water supply. The chemicals, which include likely carcinogen 1,4-Dioxane, among others, are making their way towards the pit, according to the report.
DURHAM, NC
carolinajournal.com

The NIMBYs come for North Carolina

For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
RALEIGH, NC

