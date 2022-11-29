Read full article on original website
More Than Six Decades After ‘Boy in the Box’ Was Found Dead, Police Ready to Reveal His Name
More than six decades after the “Boy in the Box” was found dead in Phila., police have managed to determine his identity and will reveal his name next week, according to a staff report from NBC10.
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving
Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
Montco’s President Judge Broke Glass Ceiling; Now She’s Running for the Pa. Supreme Court
Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio has made historical accomplishments, and now she’s running for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court writes Carl Hessler Jr. for The Reporter. Carluccio is the first woman in Montco’s history to lead the bench. She was elected as president judge last November and began...
Word Nerd Gifts Fill the Shelves of Recommended Montgomery County Indy Bookstores
The stacks at Narberth Bookshop. The scent of paper and print almost transcends their online presentation. Two Montgomery County indy bookstores have gotten a well-timed nod from Philadelphia Inquirer reporters Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers. The recommendations come as area shoppers may be hunting for meaningful and unique gifts for...
Ho-Ho-Holy Mackerel! Area’s 2022 Holiday Calendar Is a Stuffed Stocking of Seasonal Splendor
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Montgomery County, with special events, displays, dining, and libation opportunities stretching from northeast Bryn Athyn to southwest Pottstown — and everywhere in between. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has made a festive list (a very extensive one),...
Montgomery County a Top Performer on Statewide Assessment of Incoming Investment Data
SmartAsset's statewide assessment of investment income was used to determine Montgomery County's economic performance. A SmartAsset analysis has identified the regions across the U.S. leading the way in incoming investment. The data was filtered to the state level, indicating Montgomery County’s performance in relation to other Pa regions. The...
Bucks County Ice Creamery, with Montco-Adjacent Site, Expands Economically and Philanthropically
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains, Owocow Creamery, is planning on expanding and opening new locations for its hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow — which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont (near Colmar, Montgomery County), and Lambertville...
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Maryland Firm Acquires Lower Pottsgrove Medical Building
A private equity investor is shifting focus to healthcare buildings along the East Coast megapolis. And their next project is a Montgomery County property. Thomas Park Investment’s $75 million dollar fund targets “lower middle market” properties, writes Jeff Ward for 69 News. One of them is in Lower Pottsgrove.
Montgomery County Leadership: Denise Lindsay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Meridian Bank
Denise Lindsay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Meridian Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Carmel, N.Y., her love of sports, and her close-knit Italian family that gathered for Sunday dinner every week.
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Work is already proceeding on the renovation of a former Horsham mail-order pharmacy distribution center to the Center for Diagnostic Discovery. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
Holy Family University Hosted Clinic for Flu Vaccine, COVID-19 Booster at Philadelphia Campus
Holy Family University recently held a clinic for residents who wanted to catch up on their flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters. The event was held at the school’s Stevenson Lane Residence, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, at the school’s city campus. The clinic took place on Nov. 30 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married
Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
West Point-, Lansdale-Homed Merck Formalizes Purchase of Silicon Valley Biosciences Company
Merck's acquisition of Imago Biosciences is intended to further its work on bone marrow diseases.Photo byiStock. Merck — the North Jersey-centric big pharma firm with significant Montco outposts in West Point and Lansdale — has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Imago Biosciences of Redwood City, Calif., southwest of San Francisco. John George provided the details of the intended $1.35 billion transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
East Coventry-Based Builder Helps Nearby Couple Design Dream Home From Scratch
Nicole Holden and Mark Visco Jr. at their home in Ambler. When high school sweethearts Mark Visco. Jr. and Nicole Holden decided to build their dream home from scratch during the pandemic, they turned to East Coventry-based Rotelle Studio(e) for help, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple...
What a Bright Idea for the Holidays: Take in a Dazzling, Delightful Light Display
Although strolling by your neighbor’s holiday lawn décor is a nice way to spend an evening, sometimes it takes a professional to create a truly first-class light display. To kick the bulb-and-extension-cord experience up a notch, get behind the wheel of the car, fill the backseat with neighbors or friends, crank up the holiday tunes, and make a night of enjoying these above-and-beyond electrical sights.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Schwenksville Property Sure to See a Flurry of Sales Activity
New home shoppers who love skiing — or even just the great outdoors — will want to consider giving 45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, a closer look. The property is a two-minute drive (or perhaps 10 minutes cross-country) to Spring Mountain Adventures, Montgomery County’s solo ski destination.
News of Cancer Tumor Reduction Sends Spirits of Lansdale Hot-Air Balloon Crew Chief Soaring
A chance opportunity for a diagnostic test resulted in cancer diagnosis for a Lansdale woman. A 6abc report chronicled her diagnosis, treatment, and progress fighting neuroendocrine tumors. Bonnie St. Onge, a hot air balloon crew chief, said that when her full-body scan was finished, her technician told her, “You need...
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
