Montgomery County, PA

Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs

Work is already proceeding on the renovation of a former Horsham mail-order pharmacy distribution center to the Center for Diagnostic Discovery. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married

Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
West Point-, Lansdale-Homed Merck Formalizes Purchase of Silicon Valley Biosciences Company

Merck's acquisition of Imago Biosciences is intended to further its work on bone marrow diseases.Photo byiStock. Merck — the North Jersey-centric big pharma firm with significant Montco outposts in West Point and Lansdale — has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Imago Biosciences of Redwood City, Calif., southwest of San Francisco. John George provided the details of the intended $1.35 billion transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
What a Bright Idea for the Holidays: Take in a Dazzling, Delightful Light Display

Although strolling by your neighbor’s holiday lawn décor is a nice way to spend an evening, sometimes it takes a professional to create a truly first-class light display. To kick the bulb-and-extension-cord experience up a notch, get behind the wheel of the car, fill the backseat with neighbors or friends, crank up the holiday tunes, and make a night of enjoying these above-and-beyond electrical sights.
