Ross Township residents experience power outage
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some customers in Ross Township experienced power problems in the area of Park Place Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 saw Duquesne Light Company crews on scene. We're told a downed tree caused extensive damage to overhead equipment, resulting in more than 120 Duquesne Light customers losing power.
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
Driver hurt when vehicle hits building in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a building in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Washington Avenue. The car hit the side of Penny Lane Thrift and Consignment Shop. There did not appear to be major...
Police Searching For Mini-Storage Theft Suspect
Police are searching for a suspect in a theft from a mini-storage facility in Center Township. The incident happened overnight on November 12th at the Butler Mini Storage on Unionville Road. Police say the suspects stole a portable generator, various tools, Christmas decorations, and Lego toys from three separate units....
Report of fire forces evacuation at Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, police say
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Airport Marriott was evacuated because of a fire, police say. Moon Township police say units were called to Aten Road at around 4:55 p.m. for reports of a working fire Thursday. There are no reported injuries at this time. Firefighters say a fire...
Vehicle crashes into pole in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle was damaged when it crashed into a utility pole in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Twain Street and Marshall Avenue. The vehicle also took out a fire hydrant. No injuries were reported.
$80,000 in Bitcoin mining computers stolen from warehouse in Somerset County
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said Bitcoin mining computers worth about $80,000 were stolen from a warehouse in Somerset Township, Somerset County. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 16 at the warehouse on South Center Avenue. Investigators said someone forced their way...
Family offers reward to find missing Wilkinsburg man
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Police said Mannar Kadhin, 41, was last seen at his Wallace Avenue home on the night of Nov. 11. “We have been all over Wilkinsburg, the city...
APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle
PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER
Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
Pa. man charged with hiding cameras in bathrooms, recording dozens in at least six locations
A Pittsburgh man is being charged with 90 counts, including multiple felonies, after investigators claim that he placed hidden cameras in at least six locations. WPXI reports that Todd Bueschen, 35, has been charged with hiding a camera in the Frick Museum and at least five other locations. At the preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the judge revealed that investigators believe that Bueschen hid other cameras, potentially at additional locations. The preliminary hearing was then postponed after adding additional charges.
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Pa.: report
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a four-year-old girl has died after being shot Thursday in the western Pennsylvania city, WPXI reported. Allegheny County dispatchers told the news outlet that police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Lincoln-Lemington–Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday,
$80K worth of Bitcoin mining computers stolen in Somerset, suspects at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Somerset Township where 100 Bitcoin mining computers were taken from a warehouse. On Nov. 16, state police said the unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a warehouse at the 1000 block of S Center Avenue through a wooden roll-up style door. […]
Target 11 Exclusive: DPW employee accused of stealing gas from city no longer working
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh employee is under investigation for allegedly stealing gas from the city and is no longer on the job. The longtime public works employee was based out of the Department of Public Works building in the Strip District and sources told Target 11 he was under investigation for not only stealing gas but other city property as well.
STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH
First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
Court hearing held for all 7 suspects in July shooting in New Kensington
A Westmoreland County judge said he will consider early next year requests to transfer to juvenile court four criminal homicide prosecutions in connection with the July fatal shooting of a man in New Kensington. All seven suspects accused in last summer’s alleged murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford appeared in court...
Butler Intermediate High School switching to remote learning after accident damages gas line
BUTLER COUNTY — Officials from Butler School District say one of their schools will be on a remote learning schedule after an accident damaged a gas line. According to our partners at ButlerRadio.com, one person was injured after a vehicle crashed and caught fire at Fairground Hill Road on Wednesday at around 1 p.m.
Vehicle found crashed in Penn Hills following police pursuit in Monroeville
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle that was involved in a pursuit in Monroeville was later found crashed in Penn Hills. According to court paperwork, the incident began around 12:05 a.m. Thursday when police observed a black Ford Mustang with expired registration near the Sheetz on the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.
