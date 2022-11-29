ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

wtae.com

Ross Township residents experience power outage

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some customers in Ross Township experienced power problems in the area of Park Place Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 saw Duquesne Light Company crews on scene. We're told a downed tree caused extensive damage to overhead equipment, resulting in more than 120 Duquesne Light customers losing power.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Mini-Storage Theft Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in a theft from a mini-storage facility in Center Township. The incident happened overnight on November 12th at the Butler Mini Storage on Unionville Road. Police say the suspects stole a portable generator, various tools, Christmas decorations, and Lego toys from three separate units....
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Family offers reward to find missing Wilkinsburg man

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Police said Mannar Kadhin, 41, was last seen at his Wallace Avenue home on the night of Nov. 11. “We have been all over Wilkinsburg, the city...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle

PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER

Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with hiding cameras in bathrooms, recording dozens in at least six locations

A Pittsburgh man is being charged with 90 counts, including multiple felonies, after investigators claim that he placed hidden cameras in at least six locations. WPXI reports that Todd Bueschen, 35, has been charged with hiding a camera in the Frick Museum and at least five other locations. At the preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the judge revealed that investigators believe that Bueschen hid other cameras, potentially at additional locations. The preliminary hearing was then postponed after adding additional charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Pa.: report

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a four-year-old girl has died after being shot Thursday in the western Pennsylvania city, WPXI reported. Allegheny County dispatchers told the news outlet that police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Lincoln-Lemington–Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday,
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH

First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
SALTSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

