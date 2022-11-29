ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama

A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn loses 4-star 2023 commit as Hugh Freeze staff changeover continues

Adam Hopkins has reopened his recruitment, though Auburn is still in the mix. The Thomas County (Ga.) Central reciever announced he’s exploring his options on Thursday as Auburn’s coaching staff continues to take shape under new head coach Hugh Freeze. Hopkins committed to the Tigers on Sept. 15 and his primary recruiter was Ike Hilliard. Hilliard was among those not retained by Freeze after his appointment on the Plains this week.
AUBURN, AL
92.9 WTUG

The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment

As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table

Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze introduced himself to Alabama

Hugh Freeze is a pretty popular person around the Plains this week. That didn’t change at Baumhower’s Victory Grille in front of a captive audience on Thursday night. Between batches of free wings, Auburn’s newest head football coach crashed a networking event hosted by the Alabama Football Coaches Association.
AUBURN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

First up, I want to talk a little about Georgia’s rival, the cow college in Lee County. The Auburn Tigers got played by Jimmy Sexton to get Lane Kiffin a contract extension to keep him in Ole Miss until Saban retires, and they then pivoted and hired Hugh Freeze.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn AD John Cohen discusses ‘due diligence’ that led to hiring Hugh Freeze

Auburn athletics director John Cohen did not take questions at Tuesday’s introductory press conference for new coach Hugh Freeze. Cohen gave a prepared opening statement that lasted less than five minutes before turning the stage over to Freeze, and the program’s new AD did not make himself available for comment to the media afterward despite the attention that comes with the hiring of Freeze, whose complicated past has been well-documented.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Alabama needs law requiring drivers to stop if they strike a dog or cat

Alabama’s animal cruelty laws are a slap on the wrist. If someone else kills your dog or cat without good reason and they are actually arrested and convicted it is a mere misdemeanor. This is antiquated and in my opinion doesn’t reflect the way the majority of Alabamians feel about their pets as beloved family members. Intentional run overs by motorists who either veer over into the other lane to hit your pet or who do not not avoid hitting your pet by driving around them when they could easily do so are common. It is estimated that roughly 1.2 million dogs are killed by motorists in the U.S. every year. Most drivers do so accidentally, but some are done sadistically on purpose.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze

Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
AL.com

Auburn’s Derick Hall accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invitation

Derick Hall on Friday became the third Auburn player to accept an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Hall joins teammates Eku Leota (also an edge rusher) and Owen Pappoe (an inside linebacker) as confirmed for the Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
AUBURN, AL
