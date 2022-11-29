Alabama’s animal cruelty laws are a slap on the wrist. If someone else kills your dog or cat without good reason and they are actually arrested and convicted it is a mere misdemeanor. This is antiquated and in my opinion doesn’t reflect the way the majority of Alabamians feel about their pets as beloved family members. Intentional run overs by motorists who either veer over into the other lane to hit your pet or who do not not avoid hitting your pet by driving around them when they could easily do so are common. It is estimated that roughly 1.2 million dogs are killed by motorists in the U.S. every year. Most drivers do so accidentally, but some are done sadistically on purpose.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO