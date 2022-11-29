Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama
A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
Texas-based Giovannie and the Hired Guns ready to take Alabama by storm
When Texas-based band Giovannie and the Hired Guns take the stage in Alabama Thursday night, they’ll be doing it with a large amount of accolades and accomplishments earned throughout this year behind them. Among those accomplishments is getting their first number one song on the Billboard charts, as well...
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
A dozen years after forming, Saraland schools awash in a weekend of state championships
Freshman Samuel Itza will play a pivotal role as a driver on the 35-student robotics team from Saraland High School that is participating in a state competition this weekend’s competition in Auburn. Travis Lewis, 14, also a freshman, will be in Auburn as well. He will compete Friday afternoon...
Auburn loses 4-star 2023 commit as Hugh Freeze staff changeover continues
Adam Hopkins has reopened his recruitment, though Auburn is still in the mix. The Thomas County (Ga.) Central reciever announced he’s exploring his options on Thursday as Auburn’s coaching staff continues to take shape under new head coach Hugh Freeze. Hopkins committed to the Tigers on Sept. 15 and his primary recruiter was Ike Hilliard. Hilliard was among those not retained by Freeze after his appointment on the Plains this week.
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
How Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze introduced himself to Alabama
Hugh Freeze is a pretty popular person around the Plains this week. That didn’t change at Baumhower’s Victory Grille in front of a captive audience on Thursday night. Between batches of free wings, Auburn’s newest head football coach crashed a networking event hosted by the Alabama Football Coaches Association.
Jumbo Package: Gump Day!
First up, I want to talk a little about Georgia’s rival, the cow college in Lee County. The Auburn Tigers got played by Jimmy Sexton to get Lane Kiffin a contract extension to keep him in Ole Miss until Saban retires, and they then pivoted and hired Hugh Freeze.
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Auburn AD John Cohen discusses ‘due diligence’ that led to hiring Hugh Freeze
Auburn athletics director John Cohen did not take questions at Tuesday’s introductory press conference for new coach Hugh Freeze. Cohen gave a prepared opening statement that lasted less than five minutes before turning the stage over to Freeze, and the program’s new AD did not make himself available for comment to the media afterward despite the attention that comes with the hiring of Freeze, whose complicated past has been well-documented.
Guest opinion: Alabama needs law requiring drivers to stop if they strike a dog or cat
Alabama’s animal cruelty laws are a slap on the wrist. If someone else kills your dog or cat without good reason and they are actually arrested and convicted it is a mere misdemeanor. This is antiquated and in my opinion doesn’t reflect the way the majority of Alabamians feel about their pets as beloved family members. Intentional run overs by motorists who either veer over into the other lane to hit your pet or who do not not avoid hitting your pet by driving around them when they could easily do so are common. It is estimated that roughly 1.2 million dogs are killed by motorists in the U.S. every year. Most drivers do so accidentally, but some are done sadistically on purpose.
Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
Auburn’s Derick Hall accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invitation
Derick Hall on Friday became the third Auburn player to accept an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Hall joins teammates Eku Leota (also an edge rusher) and Owen Pappoe (an inside linebacker) as confirmed for the Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
The 4-star from Thomasville, GA has reopened his recruitment, but has not shut the door on the Tigers
