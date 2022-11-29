Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high
A viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker had WCAX looking into what it’s for. Sen. Sanders commented on the addition to the rail strike vote which would include seven sick days to the union agreement. Spectrum Youth and Family Services prepare for winter...
WCAX
Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Expo
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say 60 crafters and artisans will be there each day.
WCAX
Vt. author explores granite industry of 1900s in new novel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s. Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.
WCAX
Vt. officials say $1B in statewide ARPA funding allocated
At 95, John Dooley isn’t “plugged in” to the latest technology. There were dueling speeches Thursday on Capitol Hill from the Senate’s top Republican and Vermont’s senior senator, but it wasn’t a policy feud that brought the two to the podium. Plattsburgh students get...
WCAX
Vt. forest commissioner stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder will be stepping down at the end of the month, according to state officials. Snyder was first appointed by former Governor Peter Shumlin in 2011 and has continued the job under the Scott administration. Prior...
WCAX
Conference aims to improve conditions for community health workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A conference in Montpelier Thursday was aimed at helping to re-imagine the future of community health workers. Community health workers serve in settings including health centers, hospitals, social service organizations, and prisons. They often serve rural and low-income people and Vermonters of color. But many of...
WCAX
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
WCAX
Vt. officials projecting $63M Education Fund surplus
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Education Fund is forecast to see a $63 million surplus. The tax department each year issues projections for what statewide property taxes will look like to help communities build school budgets and help lawmakers set priorities at the Statehouse. The Scott administration hopes to...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Making sure that Vermonters get the emergency services they need, no matter where they are, was the focus of roundtable discussions Wednesday involving lawmakers, state officials, and other stakeholders. Across Vermont, communities big and small depend on emergency medical services. “The single service you can call...
WCAX
New programs aim to change Vermont’s dismal BIPOC homeownership rates
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Owning a home has many financial benefits and is crucial for building wealth to pass down to future generations. But discriminatory practices have long kept BIPOC people from buying. In recent months, nonprofits have started trying to right the imbalance. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency, which...
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
WCAX
Vermont’s first adaptive bike trail gives every body a chance to play outside
Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. People in Springfield will see several police officers Wednesday while a drug investigation is underway. Multiple crews battle fire at Derby business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple crews were...
WCAX
New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in jeopardy
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire could lose its coveted first-in-the-nation presidential primary under new rules proposed by President Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Democrats voted Friday to remove the Iowa caucus as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in...
WCAX
Island Pond man sidelined by COVID welcomed home
ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a homecoming, a town celebration, and a family reunion in Island Pond Thursday, just in time for the holidays. On a blustery day in the Northeast Kingdom, sirens and lights cut through the snow squalls as Buba Carroll Humphrey was escorted home for the first time after being diagnosed with COVID last fall. Friends and family in the tight-knit community waved flags and cheered along the route.
WCAX
Water is dangerously cold even if the weather is warm
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. They say it can be easy to forget during a bright, mild day but being tempted by your kayak for one more paddle without proper planning is a bad idea.
WCAX
Bring out the bird feeders, biologists say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to pull out your feeders and fill them up for the birds. Biologists with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department say it’s best to wait until December to put up bird feeders so bears aren’t tempted. While people are watching the...
WCAX
North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those license holders is in the North Country. More than a year after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, the state is approving licenses that will allow retail cannabis shops to open for business. “So far, New York state has issued 36 licenses in this initial batch,” said Aaron Ghitelman with the N.Y. Office of Cannabis Management.
WCAX
Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels, state officials announced Wednesday. Once complete, the Champlain Hudson Power Express will...
WCAX
Café for a cause: opening day for Jenna’s Coffee House
It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. Legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS headed to President Biden’s desk. A bill to protect firefighter from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Kuster voted NDC...
Comments / 0