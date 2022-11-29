ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid

By STEPHEN McGRATH, LORNE COOK, ELLEN KNICKMEYER - Associated Press
Post Register
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

AP PHOTOS: Residents face new reality in retaken Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When Ukraine wrested back Kherson from Russian occupiers nearly a month ago, it was a moment of glory and pride, hailed as the beginning of the end of the war. But hardship for the city's residents was far from over. Though free from Russia's control,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy