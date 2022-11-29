East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.

EAST NORRITON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO