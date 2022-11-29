ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chase leads to arrest of wanted man

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State troopers made an arrest after a chase led them to a man they say was wanted by his parole officer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 6:00 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Frackville, ignored […]
3 more people apprehended in multi-county drug bust

READING, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities set out seeking to arrest 27 people in connection with the operation of what they described as a large-scale drug trafficking organization. As of Friday afternoon, all but seven of them had been apprehended. Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced...
Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
$7200 in jewelry, coins stolen in Kutztown burglary

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say $7,255 worth of jewelry and coins were stolen during a home burglary in Kutztown. State Police say on Nov. 28 between 7:50 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., an unknown person entered the home by prying open a sliding door. Inside, the suspect stole a jewelry box that […]
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident

East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 12/01/2022

A collection of police reports received from Schuylkill County law enforcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEST PENN TOWNSHIP -On Tuesday September 27, 2022, the West Penn Township Police were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered a GMC Terrain hit a parked tractor trailer, split in half, and caught...
Chesco Homeowner Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch

A homeowner in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
Police are searching for Lebanon County man charged with aggravated assault

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lebanon County man accused of physically assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon in an incident earlier this month. Thomas Kegarise, 26, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, police claim.
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township.  Swan was […]
Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 27, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Doran, 45, of Elkton, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the...
