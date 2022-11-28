Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
WDSU
Increasing storms early Friday morning
Mostly cloudy Thanksgiving morning with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Isolated showers possible. A light East wind over cool waters may allow Sea Fog to develop along the Coast. Rain chances begin to go up by Noon. In the afternoon rain and storms will increase along the Coast and move North across the area. A squall line develops and moves from the West to the East early Friday morning. Some strong gusty winds possible in these storms along with locally heavy rain. Rain diminishes around 9 in the morning with cloudy skies Friday and highs in the low 70s. Breezy conditions. An upper low out West will begin to lift to the NE Saturday causing our rain and storm chances to increase Saturday afternoon into the evening. The good news is that the weather improves Sunday for the Saints game and people traveling.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Triple threat Thursday: Tropical storm, severe weather and blizzard to impact the US
A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions on Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Widespread Wind and Rain Pushing East Through New England
Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday evening, but they have since expired. Widespread wind and rain are continuing to push east. The same system that produced severe weather over the southern United States will impact our region through into Wednesday night. We’ll watch...
Snow this winter? Chances look better in the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Colder air setting the table for rounds of heavy snow, chilly rain in the West
Rain and mountain snow will expand in scope across the western United States this week as a vigorous storm system ushers in some much-needed moisture for the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that while any rain and snow that falls across the West in the coming days will be beneficial to combat the ongoing drought, a few hazards can still arise.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
Thin sliver of Texas could see tornadoes, damaging winds and hail overnight
A flow of warm air from the Gulf is stirring severe thunderstorms that can hit parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
