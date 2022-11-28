ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
WDSU

Increasing storms early Friday morning

Mostly cloudy Thanksgiving morning with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Isolated showers possible. A light East wind over cool waters may allow Sea Fog to develop along the Coast. Rain chances begin to go up by Noon. In the afternoon rain and storms will increase along the Coast and move North across the area. A squall line develops and moves from the West to the East early Friday morning. Some strong gusty winds possible in these storms along with locally heavy rain. Rain diminishes around 9 in the morning with cloudy skies Friday and highs in the low 70s. Breezy conditions. An upper low out West will begin to lift to the NE Saturday causing our rain and storm chances to increase Saturday afternoon into the evening. The good news is that the weather improves Sunday for the Saints game and people traveling.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Widespread Wind and Rain Pushing East Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday evening, but they have since expired. Widespread wind and rain are continuing to push east. The same system that produced severe weather over the southern United States will impact our region through into Wednesday night. We’ll watch...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy