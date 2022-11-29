Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear
The game of the week in the NFL will be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Bengals got the better of the Chiefs when the two teams faced off last January, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had extremely high ...
Robert Griffin III on Commanders' Sean Taylor memorial: 'He deserves better than that'
The former Heisman Trophy winner tells USA TODAY Sports Sean Taylor "deserves better" than the memorial the Washington Commanders unveiled.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks' Death
The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday. John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82. “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record
The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
Tracking the week's preparation and practice reports as the Washington Commanders get set to face the New York Giants in Week 13.
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot
It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Move as OBJ ‘Risk’ Debated
The Dallas Cowboys have been actively pursuing the free agent receiver, but his latest incident has given many something to think about if he chooses Mike McCarthy's team.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
NBC Sports
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster
Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
Steelers Aren't Out of Playoff Contention Yet
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is far from over.
