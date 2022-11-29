Read full article on original website
11/29 – Rob Knight’s “SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
A SEVERE THREAT WILL BE IN THE AREA this afternoon and overnight…. There is now a slight risk for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes and hail along and north of the I-10/12 corridor this afternoon through the overnight hours. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall across southern Mississippi and a marginal risk further south across southeast Louisiana due to the rich moisture these storms will be fueled by which will allow rainfall rates of 1-3″ an hour that could result in localized flooding.
11/30 – The Chief’s “Severe Weather Threat Departing” Wednesday morning Forecast
Ongoing activity will begin to settle down this morning as a front moves through the region. A drier/cooler northerly wind will develop across the region today behind the departing storm system. Temperatures will be a bit of a challenge today depending on cloud cover/insolation and cold air advection. Much cooler...
11/28 – Brittany’s “Threat For Severe Weather Ahead” Monday Night Forecast
We’re on tap for a quiet but chilly evening. Temperatures will bottom out towards the mid 50’s and we’ll see a gradual increase in cloud coverage in advance of the next system that will approach our area by tomorrow. Tomorrow, we’ll be under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather (Level 2 out of 5). The greatest threats we could see will be the potential for strong to severe wind gusts, isolated tornadic activity, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
Mississippi Power crews off to help in Alabama
Mississippi Power is sending a storm team to Alabama to help with recovery efforts after severe weather. Spokesman Jeff Shepard said a team of 75 lineman, engineers, and support staff left this morning to help. Crews from the Coast are headed to Mobile while crews from the Pine Belt and...
Ocean Springs QB Bray Hubbard receives 6A Mr. Football Award
For the first time in the seven-year history of the Mr. Football Awards in Mississippi, two players from the six coastal counties are being honored in the same season. For the first time in those seven years, we have a two-time winner in the 6A ranks. This morning, Ocean Springs...
Powerball winning numbers for November 30th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
City of D’Iberville getting ready for annual Christmas celebration
D’Iberville is getting ready for their own annual Christmas celebration this holiday season. The celebration begins at noon on Saturday with Santa’s workshop. Kids will be able to write letters to the Big Man himself as well as craft ornaments for home. At 4, the annual parade will...
Mississippi Aquarium kicked off holiday specials
The holiday season kicked off not only with good deals on gifts, but holiday specials at the Mississippi Aquarium. Santa stopped by to take a dive in one of the aquarium’s tanks to say hello to visitors. You can take your picture with diving Santa at the Spiral Habitat. Just check the aquarium’s website for times.
Giving Tuesday an opportunity to help others, organizations
The biggest celebration of generosity is today. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. People take part in Giving Tuesday by giving money, volunteering, paying it forward to others and much more. It’s a chance for...
Dr. Robert Taylor introduced as new State Superintendent
The State Board of Education has named a North Carolina educator and Mississippi native as the next state superintendent. The department announced Dr. Robert Taylor as the new leader of Mississippi’s 140 public school districts. His appointment ends a monthslong search after former superintendent Carey Wright stepped down from the position in June.
D’Iberville Elementary holds food drive to give back to Chamber of Commerce
D’Iberville Elementary School hosted a canned food drive so people could donate items to the D’Iberville St. Martin Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas baskets. Today, the students helped pack up all the canned goods they’ve collected over the past month and loaded them on a truck. They collected 800 cans to fill baskets for 100 families in need.
