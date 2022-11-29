A SEVERE THREAT WILL BE IN THE AREA this afternoon and overnight…. There is now a slight risk for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes and hail along and north of the I-10/12 corridor this afternoon through the overnight hours. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall across southern Mississippi and a marginal risk further south across southeast Louisiana due to the rich moisture these storms will be fueled by which will allow rainfall rates of 1-3″ an hour that could result in localized flooding.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO