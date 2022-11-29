'This Could Be Love': Brad Pitt Tired Of Flings, 'Serious' About New Love Ines de Ramon

Mega

Spotted backstage at a November 13 Bono concert in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt appeared happy to show off the new woman in his life, Ines de Ramon , to his pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber . While the pairing shocked the world, RadarOnline.com has learned they've been secretly dating for months.

"They met through a mutual friend and have been quietly seeing each other for months," an insider revealed. "They enjoy each other's company, whether they're talking about a subject they feel passionate about or taking in a concert."

Despite a 28-year age difference (Brad is 58 and Ines is 30), the pair have found common ground. "They're on the same wavelength intellectually," the insider said. "And that's a major attraction."

The brunette beauty — who recently separated from her husband , Vampire Dairies star Paul Wesley — is quite the catch.

Mega

"She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist," continued the source. "There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."

Educated at the University of Geneva, Ines speaks multiple languages and posts in French on social media. Oscar winner Brad is a Francophile who loves spending time at his French château and winery, Miraval.

Ines is no stranger to having her relationships in the spotlight, having wed Wesley in 2019 before revealing their breakup in September.

"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," added the insider. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."

Mega

Not that the two lack for things to talk about. On low-key nights cooking dinner at his place, the pair can gab for hours. "They bonded over their love of art and architecture," the pal explained.

After his contentious split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, the actor and producer has been linked to a series of women, but none of the relationships panned out.

In 2019, Pitt dated German model Nicole Poturalski , even jetting off with her to Château Miraval on what would have been his and Jolie's fifth wedding anniversary. Though Nicole was worldly and beautiful, the distance ultimately doomed the relationship.

"Brad and Nicole had a beautiful affair, but she stayed in Europe and he stayed in L.A.," said the insider. "He can't be flying back and forth when work requires his attention, plus long-distance has never been Brad's thing."

Mega

More recently, the Missouri native enjoyed a fling with newly single Victoria's Secret model Emily Ratajkowski. This time, the double-digit age gap was a factor in their split.

"Emily was too social media dependant to warrant anything but a short-term romance," the pal said of the 31-year-old. "There must be a level of discretion for Brad to feel comfortable and he didn't in this case." Emily has since moved on to Pete Davidson , 29.

Although it hasn't been long, Brad's friends have noticed a change in the Bullet Train star. "He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere," the source continued. "Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him."

As the pair continue to get to know each other, the insider sees the relationship going from casual to committed in no time. "He seems serious about Ines," dished the pal. "It looks like this could be love."