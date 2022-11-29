ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'This Could Be Love': Brad Pitt Tired Of Flings, 'Serious' About New Love Ines de Ramon

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgulo_0jQsR84600
Mega

Spotted backstage at a November 13 Bono concert in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt appeared happy to show off the new woman in his life, Ines de Ramon , to his pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber . While the pairing shocked the world, RadarOnline.com has learned they've been secretly dating for months.

"They met through a mutual friend and have been quietly seeing each other for months," an insider revealed. "They enjoy each other's company, whether they're talking about a subject they feel passionate about or taking in a concert."

Despite a 28-year age difference (Brad is 58 and Ines is 30), the pair have found common ground. "They're on the same wavelength intellectually," the insider said. "And that's a major attraction."

The brunette beauty — who recently separated from her husband , Vampire Dairies star Paul Wesley — is quite the catch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wF1oI_0jQsR84600
Mega

"She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist," continued the source. "There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."

Educated at the University of Geneva, Ines speaks multiple languages and posts in French on social media. Oscar winner Brad is a Francophile who loves spending time at his French château and winery, Miraval.

Ines is no stranger to having her relationships in the spotlight, having wed Wesley in 2019 before revealing their breakup in September.

"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," added the insider. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLo5b_0jQsR84600
Mega

Not that the two lack for things to talk about. On low-key nights cooking dinner at his place, the pair can gab for hours. "They bonded over their love of art and architecture," the pal explained.

After his contentious split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, the actor and producer has been linked to a series of women, but none of the relationships panned out.

In 2019, Pitt dated German model Nicole Poturalski , even jetting off with her to Château Miraval on what would have been his and Jolie's fifth wedding anniversary. Though Nicole was worldly and beautiful, the distance ultimately doomed the relationship.

"Brad and Nicole had a beautiful affair, but she stayed in Europe and he stayed in L.A.," said the insider. "He can't be flying back and forth when work requires his attention, plus long-distance has never been Brad's thing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XULhe_0jQsR84600
Mega

More recently, the Missouri native enjoyed a fling with newly single Victoria's Secret model Emily Ratajkowski. This time, the double-digit age gap was a factor in their split.

"Emily was too social media dependant to warrant anything but a short-term romance," the pal said of the 31-year-old. "There must be a level of discretion for Brad to feel comfortable and he didn't in this case." Emily has since moved on to Pete Davidson , 29.

Although it hasn't been long, Brad's friends have noticed a change in the Bullet Train star. "He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere," the source continued. "Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him."

As the pair continue to get to know each other, the insider sees the relationship going from casual to committed in no time. "He seems serious about Ines," dished the pal. "It looks like this could be love."

Comments / 12

Janet Anderson
3d ago

will see. how much can a new love affair take. with all the drama of not free from money and children fights. relationships should start clean. plus he dated between this love affair already so how so serious

Reply
2
Yvonne Morales
3d ago

good for him, it's time for him to move on with his live life!! ❤️👍

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

See photos of Brad Pitt getting close to new gal pal Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seemingly having a great time hanging out on Sunday night at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six. After arriving together and meeting up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn, the potential new couple hugged and even held hands as they made their way inside the venue. The “Fight Club” star, 58, donned a white T-shirt, a gray jacket, jeans, white sneakers and a brown hat. De Ramon, 29, also got the casual dress code memo because she sported baggy leather pants, a white crop top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)

There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

141K+
Followers
4K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy